Jim Webb

Jim Webb on WMMT, in Whitesburg, Ky., performing as Wiley Quixote.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Back in the 1980’s, I was attending the week-long Appalachian Writers’ Workshop, held annually in Hindman, Ky. It was not only a great education in writing, it also gave me a chance to meet and be encouraged by noted authors like Gurney Norman, Richard Cortez Day and Ed McClanahan. After a day of informative classes, we all gathered on the big porch of a cabin high on a hill and did some serious swarping. To “swarp” means to party hard. And that’s exactly what we did.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?