Back in the 1980’s, I was attending the week-long Appalachian Writers’ Workshop, held annually in Hindman, Ky. It was not only a great education in writing, it also gave me a chance to meet and be encouraged by noted authors like Gurney Norman, Richard Cortez Day and Ed McClanahan. After a day of informative classes, we all gathered on the big porch of a cabin high on a hill and did some serious swarping. To “swarp” means to party hard. And that’s exactly what we did.
At first there were friendly conversations, but soon someone would say, “Gurney, why don’t you tell us about your first road trip out West?” And Gurney would have the floor. Storytelling for these authors was a studied performance art. No one interrupted. We all sat like a theater audience; we listened and laughed until the end. Living in New Jersey at the time, this was a welcoming difference. When you told a story in Jersey, you had to deal with one or more people butting in. Not in Kentucky. In those mountain regions, storytelling is an honored part of their culture.
One night, another Kentucky author showed up on the porch, a master storyteller and poet, Jim Webb. He had driven up from his home in Whitesburg, about 25 miles south of Hindman. (Note: Both towns were recently devastated by severe flooding.) Webb never missed the chance to do some swarping with his author buddies from different parts of Kentucky. I had a chance to visit with Webb and over the years we became close friends. He had a radio show on Whitesburg’s WMMT titled it “Riding Around Listening to the Radio with Wiley Quixote.”
I’ve been fascinated with radio going back to listening to the “Lone Ranger” as a kid. I asked Webb if I created a serial drama with perhaps 10 minute episodes, would he play them on his radio show? He was excited from the first. He said, “Send me tapes and I’ll play them. Just don’t use any cuss words and stay off religion.”
So, I created the fictional character, The Lone Driver, who bummed around the country in his pickup truck. I did 96 episodes that were aired on WMMT. I wrote about The Lone Driver back on November 18, 2018, when I wrote a tribute to Webb, who had passed away due to pancreatic cancer. It was a sad loss to his family, friends and thousands of listeners who relished old Wiley Quixote’s storytelling.
I was so fortunate to be inspired by Webb and other authors from Eastern Kentucky. I had taught public speaking in New Jersey schools back in the 1960’s, but this was different. In Kentucky, I was learning a more informal type of storytelling. I’m talking about a guy in a bar, a lady at a quilting gathering, or a grandpa in a rocking chair, starting out with, “Did I ever tell you about the time a snake bit my foot?”
Let me offer a few tips I have learned from listening to gifted storytellers. 1) Keep it tight. Don’t ramble. 2) Give it plot structure, an introduction, a conflict and a resolution with a clever punchline. 3) Cut out the ah’s, er’s and um’s. Work for a smooth delivery. 4) Don’t make life easy for your protagonist. I learned that last one from author Richard Cortez Day at the Appalachian Writers’ Workshop back in 1988. Just remember, storytelling is an art, a means of preserving the history of a region.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone