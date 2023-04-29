My daughter-in-law called, saying they are getting a puppy. They decided the family needed a pet to teach the children responsibility. My experience is the only truly responsible party in this type of endeavor is the mom. She said I would have the privilege of meeting Oralee when we come down for a visit. The phone call caused me to take a backward glance at my growing up years, and our family pet whom we called Cindy … because that was her name. When I was very young, about three years old, our family adopted the little black puppy. If I said I remembered the event, you would know it's not true, because I was technically just too young to remember. Nevertheless, I do have little snap shot pictures in my head about a brand new puppy in the car with mom, dad, Steve and me as a very little girl. Maybe it's a memory and maybe I made it up from all the stories I was told. Having said that, among all the memories of my growing up years, Cindy was present.



