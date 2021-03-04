When you were a child in school, do you remember the annual March question? Will March come in like a lion or a lamb? The theory was that if it came like a lion, it would go out like a lamb and vice versa. There were even posters for the question. I remember discussing it at length with our teacher. In Minnesota it is important, right up there with whether or not the groundhog sees his shadow. In Minnesota we know the groundhog will see his shadow and we think, hurray, only six more weeks of winter. In Pennsylvania they say, “Oh no, the groundhog saw his shadow, now we will have six more weeks of winter!” It’s all in one’s perspective. With the March proverb we hope that a lionly start will result in a lambish month end.
Thomas Fuller, an 18th century English author, in one of his publications, included the proverb, “March comes in like a lion, out like a lamb” to describe the month that begins in winter and ends in spring. From there it was posted in Farmer’s Almanac. However, if you live in Minnesota you know that just because it is March is no guarantee of spring-like weather. At least not all month. March weather changes are rarely linear, they are more like a graph of the stock market, steep ups and dramatic downs all month long.
So that brings us back to whether or not March came in like a lion or a lamb this year. I asked the question of the people who attended water fitness at the YMCA on Monday. Most said they didn’t know, others had other ideas: not like a lion but more like a mule with stubborn determination, or like a bear. (Does that mean growling, crabby, or just plain hungry? I’m not sure I get the drift of such a metaphor.) The general consensus was it was neither lion nor lamb. The temperature dropped (lion), but the sun was shining brightly (lamb). On the other hand, I went out for a walk in the afternoon sun and quickly returned home for reinforcements, grabbed my snow pants and briskly walked a mile before I warmed up enough to shed my warm mittens. The wind was penetrating (definitely lion). Later at night I drove home fighting a fierce wind (lion) to a stunningly huge glowing moon just rising in the east (lamb, maybe?). Nope, after serious contemplation, I decided March came in like a lion, maybe not a roaring lion, but a lion nonetheless.
Just out of curiosity, I looked up average snowfall in Minnesota in March: According to the NOAA National Climatic Data Center, on average, it snows at least .1 inches of snow on 3-6 days, which I thought was encouraging. The amount of snow on the average for March in our part of the state ranges from 3 inches to 10 inches with the deepest snow reported in Moorhead. Interestingly, that statistic matches Minneapolis with 10 inches on the average and is only slightly lower than Duluth’s average of 13 inches. What you can learn on the internet!
Why does it matter? If you put stock in these old proverbial statements, it’s important to be able to predict the coming of spring with a modicum of accuracy. March is the month of proverbial unpredictability, that being unstable weather bringing snowstorms one day and sunshine the next, followed by warmth. Along with that comes the “season” I dislike more than winter; it is the mud season. Mud is everywhere. We can’t get to spring without the ooey, gooey mud that sticks to our shoes and boots, tracks into our homes, and clings tenaciously to our cars.
Speaking of cars, forgive me for sounding as if I don’t like spring, on the contrary, I love it. Having said that, on the first mild day I took my trusty Toyota to the carwash to remove the months of winter dirt and salt. I heard a radio announcer say it is a good investment to purchase the best carwash available, so I did. Before the day was over, my car was almost as dirty as before I washed it. My heart said I wasted 10 bucks, but my brain thankfully overruled that sentiment and I know the layers of salt needed to come off. In my mind, my car is clean under all the mud.
All this to say that for the week the forecast is for lambish weather. If we can trust our weather forecasters, it should be balmy when you read this. So, the verdict is in; March came in like a lion, therefore it will go out like a lamb. The next question should be obvious: Do you have spring fever?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
