My neighborhood recently was informed that our street will be redone. In addition to the property taxes I already pay, I will have to pay several thousands of dollars in assessments.
One of my neighbors, perplexed that he has to pay for a street that he doesn’t even have access to, made an interesting suggestion: make the street narrower.
His theory is, a narrower street uses less asphalt and other materials, and thus, we will pay less. Plus, as a side street, the traffic is limited to the residents who live along it. Plus, the space saved on the street could be used for a sidewalk, which would be more beneficial to residents and people who walk by.
Streets have been getting wider mostly because of engineering standards that suggest a wider street is a safer street. I’m sure that is the case when it comes to, say, Interstate 94. Yes, I like having wide lanes to get by massive semis, and generous shoulders for distressed motorists to park without fear of getting picked off.
However, when it comes to streets in neighborhoods, there is evidence to suggest the opposite. In a paper presented at the Canadian Institute of Traffic Engineers (I wrote out the source because, unlike the Trumpists, I actually check my sources), city streets with the widest lanes, 12 feet or wider, are less safe than lanes that are between 10 and 10.5 feet. The reason? A wider road means motorists feel free to go faster, and thus, increases the risk of accidents.
I took my tape measure out, and the curb-to-curb width of my street is about 35 feet. Since there are no painted lines, it leaves a lot of wiggle room there when factoring in parking spots. The internet suggests between 8.5 feet per parking spot. I guess if we are splitting hairs, 17 feet of combined parking spots throws my road width theory out the window.
My neighbor, however, also had an opinion about having our road being used for parking. His opinion, why does our road have to double up as a parking lot? Yes, we live near a major employer in Fergus Falls, but there are multiple parking lots nearby, and my observation is that they are never full.
And if we are really going to be honest here, the concerns about safety seem ridiculous. It is a one-block side street. The chances that a major accident will occur on it in, say, the next century are miniscule.
So, in the case of our city street, why not give it a whirl and make it narrower?
Yes, I agree that my concerns are selfish, that I simply don’t want to pay the money, and don’t want people parking in front of my house. That may be true.
But isn’t government about self-interest? Shouldn’t the government work for me? I paid good money to live on my street. Shouldn’t I have a say in how wide it should be?
Plus, in a political era where everyone is so steadfast in their beliefs, so much so that nothing gets done because no one is interested in compromising, incremental changes are all we have to work with. If we can make one street narrower, and it turns out to be a good thing, then maybe we can find other small things we can change to make our government better.
If the Trump era did one thing, it romanticized the idea of government. There is now this belief that government is designed to either make mountains or blow them up. The fact is, government has a much smaller shovel than that. It can build smaller mounds or shave dirt off what is already there, and not much more. It was designed that way.
So if narrowing my street could be the start of an incremental revolution, then I’m all for it.
And if it saves me a couple of bucks, I’m OK with that too.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
