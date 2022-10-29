In support of Summit Carbon

As President of the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the largest professional business membership organization in Otter Tail County, I am committed to making west central Minnesota a better place to live, work, play and do business.
Producers power Fergus Falls’ economy – mainly agriculture and energy producers like Otter Tail Power and Green Plains, in addition to many other businesses. Energy reliability and affordability along with protection of our environment are always “top of mind” for these producers.
Summit Carbon Solutions has partnered with 32 ethanol plants across Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota, including Green Plains in Fergus Falls, to create what would be the largest carbon capture project in the world. Upon completion, this multi-billion-dollar pipeline can capture and store 12 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. This project helps our environment and creates extraordinary economic development across five Midwestern states – including Fergus Falls.
I believe that Summit Carbon Solution’s carbon capture project will strengthen and enhance our quality of life in this region of the country because this is the future of agriculture.
In Minnesota, Summit’s carbon capture project would cover 150 miles, linking to seven ethanol plants. The economic benefits of this transformational project are many to our state. According to a recent analysis conducted by the accounting firm Ernst & Young, the project will generate $462 million in total Minnesota investment; $276 million in total labor income in Minnesota, and $445 million in state and local taxes paid.
Summit’s carbon capture project will strengthen the region’s farmers, ethanol producers and communities and I encourage all Minnesotans and our neighboring states to support this worthy project.
