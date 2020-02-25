I love my kids. I know that is what parents say but the one thing that really excites me about my kids is that they don’t frown upon older things. This came into play last week as I came home and discovered my wife and children watching “Family Matters,” or as the kids refer to it — Urkel.
Both my children laughed at the interactions the Winslow family had with Steve Urkel and I enjoyed the more family-friendly humor. Little did I know that this would lead me down the road of rewatching the whole line of episodes.
Now, I am taking in the show gradually, just watching an episode when I have time and not binging the whole series. I am actually excited to watch many of these episodes as I was a young boy when the show was on the air. I only remember a few spots and characters, so most of this is fresh for me.
I remember ABC’s TGIF lineup because I wasn’t old enough to go out on a Friday evening. The lineup included shows like “Perfect Strangers,” “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step” and others. The shows brought success to what is usually considered the worst night to have a show on TV.
After watching a few of these episodes, I realized how much I missed this type of sitcom. Many shows build a story upon each episode, leaving those that want to jump into the series out in the cold or constantly asking questions. For shows like “Family Matters,” many can be standalone episodes that you can understand the characters and their motivation without a huge backstory.
What really impressed me about the series that I had forgotten was the positive morals that many of the episodes features. These “PSA” episodes explored issues with race, underage drinking, gambling, telling the truth and bullying. While some of the humor may straddle the line on what is considered “politically correct” today, “Family Matters” is a show that I really believe still holds up.
With today’s network TV, I don’t know exactly the last time I sat down and was excited for a sitcom. While many of the comedies are doing great numbers, they push the envelope on jokes (which I don’t want to explain to the kids). And for me, I want to laugh and relax, not change the channel if something blue or out of character is said.
So, it has been a fun time enjoying shows from my childhood with my children. After dinner, we gather on the couch to have a good laugh or two as Urkel drives Carl Winslow crazy, Eddie Winslow does something that isn’t very smart or how Grandma Winslow offers advice and a quick quip.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
