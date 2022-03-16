First and foremost — thank you to all of my readers, columnist readers and Daily Journal readers, in general. Your patronage and support of local news is so very important and your feedback is all taken to heart.
As of late, there has been a big increase in positive feedback flowing in regarding the newspaper — thank you! Everyone likes to hear that their work is appreciated, that they touched someone’s lives or made someone’s day. We share positive feedback and rejoice in every little victory you share with us.
Thank you, also, for the constructive criticism! I am firm believer that there is always room for improvement, and my goal is to be in a continual state of betterment. Without the constructive criticism, it’s hard to know what readers think about the work that we do.
That said, the inquiring mind that wants to know — it’s mine.
What do you, as a reader, want to read about? If you aren’t a subscriber to Daily Journal, what could we do to change your mind and get you signed up to receive local news to your email inbox daily and snail mailbox twice each week? We are here to share local news; so what, to you, constitutes local news?
Share your thoughts with me on NABUR (nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com/local-news-oty1opbn). You don’t have to be subscribed to Daily Journal to access or participate on NABUR — our private, moderated social media platform dedicated to accurate, local discussion and communication. All you need is your name and email address, and you can start interacting, asking questions, etc.
Speaking of NABUR, we have had some interesting conversations over there, and I have learned some really useful facts — especially after my puppy, Chai, got into chocolate and had a crazy allergic reaction! We have also started discussions regarding the situation in Ukraine and Russia, people share about local events and we have shared weather-related announcements. It’s a growing platform, and open for discussion — join us!
I could go on and on about the things my inquiring mind would like to know, but I’ll just throw a few out there for entertainment’s sake — feel free to let me know your answers ...
Is red truly the most dominant color, or do we all actually perceive different colors as dominant and are just conditioned to see red and tack the “dominant” tag on it?
Why are people so aggressive toward each other over things that literally have no affect on the other — like which cell phone operating system is preferred?
What will it take for people to behave online with basic human decency?
Am I really the only one who expects the kids to do chores on a regular basis?
That’s all for now, folks!