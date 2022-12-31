On Christmas Day, 2022, Pope Francis delivered his “Urbi et Orbi” address and blessing from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.
"Let us turn our eyes to Bethlehem and listen to the Prince of Peace. We see the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold. May the Lord enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons."
I shared this message with relatives and friends. Many people, like me, appreciated the insightful words from Pope Francis.
“Such a great message for the world to hear,” said one friend.
“Urbi et Orbi” is Latin for “to the city of the world.” The pope gave his address at St. Peter’s Square to thousands of tourists and residents of Rome who crowded into the square.
The pontiff, despite all the problems in the world, exhorted people to take heart.
“Do not allow yourself to be overcome by fear, resignation or discouragement,” he said. “Jesus’ lying in a manger shows where the true riches in life are to be found, not in money and power but in relationships among people.”
From slavery to baseball pioneer
For all the larger-than-life figures that baseball created over the years, it’s only fitting that the game’s pioneer in Fergus Falls was one of the town’s most well-known residents at the time. That person was Prince Honeycutt.
“Perhaps without even knowing it, Honeycutt established a sporting legacy beyond Fergus Falls,” says Missy Hermes of the Otter Tail County Historical Society.
According to baseball historian Steven Hoffbeck, Honeycutt is the first recorded instance of an African-American baseball player in Minnesota. Honeycutt helped organize the North Star Baseball Club in 1873 and played left field for the squad.
Honeycutt continued to play outfield for many years to come, as the city and surrounding areas saw the formation of several baseball teams.
In those days, it was common to see high scoring games, with teams often reaching 10, 20 and even more than 50 runs a game. Rules were still being perfected, as they were across the country.
“Helping perfect it in Fergus Falls was Honeycutt,” Hermes said.
A Civil War ‘mess boy’
Honeycutt was born into slavery in Tennessee in 1852. He ran away in the midst of the Civil War when he was only 10 years old, joining up with a unit from the Union Army.
“He wanted to serve as a drummer boy,” Hermes said, “but he was too young for that role. Instead, he worked for a Union soldier, James Compton, as a mess boy. It was that connection with Compton that eventually led Honeycutt to Fergus Falls a decade later.”
Honeycutt went back to Tennessee when the Civil War ended, but found his way to Compton’s home in Pennsylvania several years later. He worked for Compton and, when Compton moved to Fergus Falls in July 1872, Honeycutt came along.
In 1882 Honeycutt opened a barber shop on Lincoln Avenue.
His house with blue and white paint has stood at 612 East Summit Avenue for more than a century. Built in 1885, it was home to one of Fergus Falls’ most influential pioneers. Honeycutt was likely the town’s first African-American resident.
Honeycutt Memorial Drive in Fergus Falls was dedicated on June 12, 2021.
Honeycutt known on national basis
Dr. Eric Berg of Bemidji State University presented research about Prince Honeycutt and Minnesota baseball in 2021 at the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
Berg played baseball in Fergus Falls last summer during an old-fashioned baseball game at the American Legion baseball field near Pebble Lake, as part of the Fergus Falls 150th anniversary celebration.
He loves baseball and has conducted research about Honeycutt and town baseball at the Otter Tail County Historical Society archives.