As a child born in the 1980s, I remember the days of turning on MTV or VH1 and watching the latest music videos of artists in the mainstream. Certain videos would help new artists breakthrough and become memorable, while established musicians had another creative outlet. The videos usually were a jump ahead of what we would hear on popular radio in town. About two weeks after being showcased on TV, the songs would hit the radio in full force.
In regards to this, I was watching TV with my son the other night and a commercial for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards came on. It was for best female artist. This made me think about how much MTV actually shows music videos on their channel nowadays.
Going back, in my estimation over 10 years, MTV has scrapped the platform that they created and started showing teen dramas and reality programs exclusively. The name music television doesn’t fit the channel anymore. They aren’t the only ones (looking at you History Channel), but this created a discussion at work.
I brought this up to my colleague Mat. I began stating the cons of artists not having a way to showcase their music. I mentioned that it must save the record companies thousands of dollars in promotion as they don’t have to do the videos anymore. But what I forgot to realize is that videos aren’t going on regular TV, they are making their way to the internet, as pointed out by Mat.
He made a good point. While the traditional means of showing a music video are gone, many listeners have flocked over to YouTube or the band’s website to watch videos for songs. I have found YouTube as the best way to listen to music at work and to keep the creative juices flowing. For me, I rarely watch the videos as I am busy laying out the paper or typing this column.
In the larger view, other than game shows, is this where we are going to find our next artists? Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ed Sheerhan, 5 Seconds to Summer, Pentatonics and Shawn Mendes are just a few names that got their start on the internet and transferred over to mainstream musicians. These artists continue to put out music videos online and have found success in the clicks and views they get from the public. It would be crazy for an artist in this time period not to put out videos on YouTube.
I enjoy Leo Maracchioli and the people from Frog Leap Studios. Leo and his crew play heavy metal covers of several popular songs from the past and the present. “Dance Monkey,” “Feel Good Inc.” and “Africa” are just a few that I would put on a playlist while working out. The cover of “Africa” by Toto has over 45 million views online, while the cover of “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I has over 21 million views. This artist doesn’t even have to tour and he can pull in a respectable income online.
This form of media has allowed me to discover different artists that are not mainstream and enjoy songs that aren’t played on radio or TV by my favorite bands and singers. While I wouldn’t say that every unsigned artist or song that makes its way online is actually worth listening to, it does give people an option to purchase individual songs for download without buying the whole album.
In my mind, this would be a great opportunity for bands of a bygone era to continue to make music and get it to their fans. In the mood to listen to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band? A new music video online could allow these artists to reach their fans and potentially new ones. Want to rock out to nu metal in 2020 (I still do)? Check out if Limp Bizkit, Korn, Deftones or Incubus has put out anything lately. Miss the days of listening to college radio? The internet can help you find bands that you haven’t listened to since you were sitting in your dorm room with your roommate Steve or Kylie.
While TV has had its dominance in music for nearly 30 years, the internet has crept in and stole much of the thunder that a well-produced music video can provide. It makes you wonder what the next technological advancement will be for artists. Will the internet and streaming services hold steady or will it too have a 30-year shelf life before something replaces it? And what will replace it?
While I don’t expect The Bugles to make a comeback and produce a revised version of their song, I think it is pretty clear that the internet killed the video star.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
