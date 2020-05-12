The quiet tiptoed as did I up the stairway. To the beat of the creaks up the steps I did go…to sit a spell. “To thee we come, before thee we cry, sinful and sorrowful. Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petition, hear and answer me. Amen.” So goes the ending of the prayer my mama prayed whose heart was stayed in Thee. It was her favorite prayer, the “Memorare.” It says so in the little book she gifted. In her own handwritten words, they remain a testimony of her steadfast love.
To the left I glance as the narrow leaflet of paper catches my eye upon the shelf. A glimmer of hope in a darkened space in which it is placed. “You need only be silent and I will work for you,” (Exodus 14:14) it says.
And so…I go to the upper room of sorts to sort out thoughts in my sacred space. Feet carry so I may tarry a while with thee.
Here I sit.
Here I await.
Here I still.
Here your voice quiets the center so that I may hear.
“I Burned for Your Peace, Augustine’s Confessions Unpacked” by Peter Kreeft stares back. A soul soaked and brim filled cup it offers as I drink from.
His word lies open and I grab a little salt in the form of Psalm 107. It’s a repeat of the day before. It remains open to that very spot cause it needs to sink in deep. It reads:
“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.”
“Taste and see that the Lord is good,” (Psalm 34:8) echoes back. I taste…and it is good.
“His love endures forever,” (Psalm 136:1) reinforces once again midst the quiet.
I pause as it soaks deep. Day two, and three are a repeat of. I must need it. And so, I sip. He invited us to do likewise, you know as it began with a sip back in Genesis.
“Then Abraham’s servant ran to meet her and asked her, ‘Please, let me have a sip of water from your jug’” (Gen. 24:17 NIV). She said yes and the rest is history as Isaac was brought his bride. And the descendents of Abraham are many…thank God.
Thus began the anchoring of this sipping…drinking…and being partakers of what he offers. It anchors deep as we wade into the deep…into the quiet…with him. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
