As a writer, I’m a bit ashamed to say I haven’t kept a journal for quite some time.
Over summers as a kid, a task all us kids had to fulfill before a day of sun and careless adventure was writing a brief entry into a notebook. It seemed like an annoying chore on those mornings when the cereal was finished and the lake was calling, but I’ve recently realized how valuable that was for us.
I’ve recently started keeping a diary again and it’s remarkable how powerful of a tool it has proved to be. Shifting emotions, time of day, physical location and a myriad of other factors make for a book that seems to be authored by an entirely different person at times.
The New Year is a natural time for reflection on the past and an apt time for meditation on future ambitions, visions and dreams to realize. I can type a decent speed, however there’s something that a screen and a keyboard will never be able to reproduce.
I use a modern capsule quill pen, so errant sprays and drops of ink regularly augment the page where they fall and seep; I find myself doodling themes to certain days and months, and like many of my entries, these illustrated ideas and feelings come from places that are difficult to describe.
These writings are something I’m keen on being intentional about for every single day this next year and being precisely that, intentional, is something I know I need to do in 2023 with many things in my life.
Writing is quite literally work for me, but it is work I’m proud to do and something I truly love. A professional storyteller may be another term for someone who fishes, but for myself is quite an accurate job title. I love bringing to people through paper an experience from another person, no matter what the scope and I’m always humbled when someone takes the time to mention they read my words.
Words aren’t always easy to come by. While our language has an ever-expanding catalogue of diction, my mind and skill seem at times squeezed dry of all unique thoughts and prose. Those spells are necessary though, as are those deserts of ideas and even motivation.
I look forward immensely to my daily saunas and I recently received as a gift a "Rite in the Rain" notebook that can withstand my daily doses of heat better than I can. I’ve found some of most illuminating thoughts, poems and even lyrics in the smoldering confines of that cedar box. I’m so happy I finally have the tools to capture these glimpses of creativity before they disappear, which is sometimes as quickly as the steam that comes off the stove’s rocks.
I have found this clarity before in long runs and it has a steady theme I’ve come to recognize. Suffering brings to the surface things that I want and it pulls relationships in my life into clear focus. While traveling in this space is difficult and something I don’t always want to do, I know the destination is well worth the toll of the road.