Some long-time residents of rural Henning and Ottertail city recall the days in the summer of 1970 when former New York Yankee player and former Minnesota Twins manager Billy Martin stayed with his wife and son at Leaders Resort at Leaf Lakes.
“I loved baseball and Billy loved baseball. For those reasons we came to know each other very well,” says retired Henning teacher and former athletic director Ed Snyder, now a resident of the Twin Cities.
Snyder, who first worked for the Henning school system in 1965-66, worked part time the summer of 1970 at Jim & Fern’s, an on-sale and off-sale liquor establishment in Ottertail. That’s where he first met Martin.
Martin had managed the Twins in 1969, with his team winning the American League Western Division title.
However, Martin had disagreements with Twins owner Calvin Griffith. He was not hired back for the following season.
With Martin out of baseball for the 1970 season, the Leaders Resort owner invited Martin, his wife Gretchen and son, Billy, Jr., to spend several weeks at the resort at Leaf Lakes north of Henning.
“I went to the liquor store one evening, as a regular customer, and recognized Billy. I went up to him and asked if I could ask him a few questions about baseball,” Snyder recalled.
“He said, ‘Yes, I’d be happy to talk baseball, a game I love.’ Our first conversation lasted two hours.”
Later, the two of them connected at Jim & Fern’s, when Ed was working there or when Ed came in as a customer. “We had conversations at least a dozen times that summer,” Snyder said.
Later, Jim & Fern’s bar became Art & Dee’s Wheel Bar in Ottertail.
Many Otter Tail County residents recall the previous summer, in 1969, when Martin managed the Twins into the American League playoffs. Minnesota lost to the Baltimore Orioles in the first round.
Bob Drechsel, a Fergus Falls native who now lives in Madison, Wisconsin, has one special Twins moment that stands out in his memory.
“It was Aug. 3, 1969, and the Orioles were in town,” he says. “My parents had gotten tickets and we were seated somewhere along the first base line. There must have been a capacity or near-capacity crowd.”
The game was especially big because Dave McNally, the Oriole pitcher, came in with a 15-0 record. Jim Kaat was pitching for the Twins and the Orioles were leading by a run going into the late innings.
“The Twins loaded the bases with two out, and Minnesota manager Billy Martin chose Rich Reese to pinch-hit for Kaat. On a full count, Reese hit a grand slam, and the place went nuts. The Twins won 5-2. I’ll never forget it!”
Other memories of Billy Martin
One evening, in the summer of 1970, Billy Martin was at the bar when retired Henning teacher and former athletic director Ed Snyder was working at Jim & Fern’s in Ottertail.
About five guys were at a nearby table making some disparaging remarks about Martin, which he could easily hear.
“I could tell that Billy was getting more and more irritated,” Snyder recalled. “He finally got up and I held my breath, knowing that Billy at times loved a fight.”
Instead, Martin plopped a $50 bill in front of Snyder.
“He said to buy each of the five guys a drink and then for me to keep the change,” Ed said. “That was his way of keeping the peace, avoiding a fight, and showing his friendship to me. It was something I deeply appreciated.”
Martin connected one last time with Snyder, who learned that he would manage the Detroit Tigers for the 1971 baseball season.
Billy later managed the New York Yankees to a World Series title. Martin died at age 61 in 1989 during a traffic accident in upper state New York.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
