At the Fergus Falls Daily Journal we are continuing to improve and put new twists on features to keep them fun and exciting. One of those features is our weekly food recipe published each weekend. It does not have a specific name, however, it does have a constant theme and that is recipes for good food. Everyone loves a good recipe and some love it more than others. We call them foodies.
Here’s how it works: The Daily Journal will select a prominent citizen aka “local celebrity” who just happens to be passionate about cooking and has a recipe to share. The local celebrity will submit a recipe along with a small write-up about what makes it special (like a longtime family recipe) and a photo of the finished recipe.
Who will be the first “Celebrity Eats” celebrity featured? Our very own mayor, Ben Schierer and his wife, Tessa Schierer, are kicking off the very first “Celebrity Eats” feature and it is on page B1 of this edition. It is very fitting since Ben is the mayor of Fergus Falls and he and his wife own and operate Union Pizza & Brewing Co.
Next weekend we will have the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce president, Lisa Workman, as our next “Celebrity Eats” celebrity and the weekend after that will be Greater Fergus Falls executive director, Annie Deckert.
As the publisher of The Daily Journal I am more than excited about this new twist on an old feature and I know this will be a lot of fun along the way.
If anyone has any suggestions regarding who should be featured please let us know by emailing the newsroom at newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.