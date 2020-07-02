I am just like many of you. I don’t trust everything the government does. But is the census an invasion of privacy? Less so than a Google search, in my opinion. If you look up my name on Google, you can find all sorts of information on me, going back more than 20 years. You can see me in my Perham Police Reserve uniform, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse uniform, my Facebook page, my email address, phone number, address, my business information and even my Pinterest board, where you can see I’ve been looking at haircuts for gray hair. Wow, lots of public information that I have put on the internet by my own choice! Another thing to keep in mind is that if you file for taxes, receive Social Security or any other pension, the government already knows your address. In the census, what they are doing differently, is counting every person who lives at that address.
As of June 30, 2020, only 53.7% of people with residences in Otter Tail County have filled out the census, either online, by mail or by phone. This is far behind the state percentage. If you go to 2020census.gov, and click on the green “RESPOND” button, you can quickly fill in all the information they ask online and be done with it. If people have not responded by Aug. 11, census workers will begin driving to residences to interview you, keeping local health ordinances in mind. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all deadline dates have been revised. In case you are resisting filling it out because you don’t want the government to have your information, I will say they do not ask for your social security number, your income, bank account information, nor your citizenship status. You will know the answer to all the questions they do ask. No need to gather papers or anything before you fill out the form. Census questions include: How many people live at the residence address, their names, sex, age, date of birth, race, if you own or rent the residence and a phone number for them to call if they have additional questions. Chances are that they will not call you at all if you fill in all this information.
Census workers say your privacy does matter to them. The answers you fill in are changed to anonymous data, to collect and produce the statistics they need. The reason they ask your name, birth date, etc. is to make sure everyone is counted and no one is counted more than once. The census website states, “The law prevents the Census Bureau from sharing your information with law enforcement. Your answers cannot be used to impact your eligibility for government benefits. Your answers are only used to create statistics about our country. The Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to protect your personal information and keep it strictly confidential. That’s every answer, to every question.“
So why should you bother at all? For one thing, it is mandated by law. It is required at the beginning of every decade. It is advantageous for many reasons. The census results decide the number of seats your state will have in the United States House of Representatives, where the results are used to draw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. It would be a shame if Otter Tail County caused our state to lose a representative.
The future of our communities and county are at stake for the next decade. The census data is used to decide how billions of dollars in federal funds are spent. It’s your tax money and it will be spent somewhere. Otter Tail County needs our fair share to cover the necessities. Some of what is included is: money for school lunches, disaster recovery, health clinics, hospitals, roads, public transit systems, schools, fire departments, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, state children’s health insurance, prevention and treatment of substance abuse, prevention of child and elder abuse, Head Start, special education, response to natural disasters, mental health services, restoration of wildlife, housing for elderly or low income, as well as almost 100 other services for the next 10 years. Business owners use census results regarding population trends, to make decisions regarding the opening of stores, restaurants, offices, factories, etc. School districts use this information for planning purposes.
Please go ahead and fill in your census form if you have not already. It’s not a good time for census workers to drive around and visit residences. If you are at a secondary or seasonal residence, and have already been counted elsewhere, just call 844-330-2020 and let them know, so they won’t have to send a census worker. Let’s get this done for the benefit of our neighborhoods, townships, towns and county!
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
