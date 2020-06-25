As a longtime resident of Fergus Falls, I have seen some in the community propose a lot of new stuff over the years. A water park, a hotel and restaurant complex at the RTC and the amphitheater behind city hall are a few that come to mind.
The belief of the majority of residents, however, is to focus on maintaining the assets we have. For example, while a new high school was never in the cards, expanding and remodeling the existing middle school was acceptable.
Considering that mindset, it makes sense to use city funds to make upgrades to one of the community’s longtime assets: Pebble Lake Golf Course.
Opened in 1941, the course is owned by the city of Fergus Falls, but not managed by it. It was decided long ago that, rather than having the city council make decisions regarding its management, a board consisting of course members would do so instead. The idea is that the course should be a profitable enterprise, and that it should sustain itself by using the profits to make course improvements.
While that’s a great idea in theory, Pebble Lake Golf Course has not generated the kind of profits that would make significant improvements. The overbuilding of golf courses in the 1990s, and the rise and decline of golf in popularity, has meant some less profitable years, and some money-losing years, over the last decade.
The golf course is in need of funds for a couple of primary improvements. The first is for significant repairs to the clubhouse, which was built in 1957. The second is in making the changes to “reverse the nines,” meaning, changing Hole 1 to Hole 10 and vice versa.
There are several benefits for reversing the nines. One primary benefit is that golfers would be required to walk or cart by the clubhouse at the turn, between Hole 9 and 10. They could buy food and beverages along the way, which would produce revenue for the course.
The second is that the view of Pebble Lake can be featured on the opening and finishing holes. Thanks to the work of volunteers and staff, much of the brush and trees have been removed along Hole 10, which has provided a fabulous view of Pebble Lake. It’s an impressive sight, and even if you don’t golf, it would be worth a stroll, particularly in the heart of summer.
Additional funding would be used for the beautification of Hole 9 and 10, which would include a new tee box on Hole 9 to make the final hole a more difficult challenge for the skilled golfers.
One of the goals course manager Kevin Swenson wants to achieve is to lengthen the golf course. In the decades since the course was built, the elite golfers have gotten longer and longer, and courses have been getting longer to continue to challenge them. The magic number is 7,000 yards, and Pebble is at about 6,800 right now. Adding tee boxes and lengthening the course would allow for bigger tournaments that can bring in additional revenue.
As an avid golfer, I always feel torn when writing about the golf course. Frankly, it is completely in my self-interest to want improvements. I play and practice constantly, especially in my new career as a teacher where I get my summers off. Any improvements to the course and the practice facility improve my experience out there.
I also know the standard argument: Why should the city fund a golf course that is essentially a playground for rich people? Swenson assures me that that argument does not hold water anymore. Based on the numbers, the membership and play these days is quite diverse, including kids, women and beginning golfers. No longer is it the “boys club.” The course has also been modified to accommodate golfers of all types, with multiple tee boxes and wider fairways, to provide a fun experience for everyone.
By creating a fun experience, Pebble Lake Golf Course can generate tourism, no different than the bike trail and the nearby lakes. If people have a great experience, they will come back and tell their friends. Long term, having an asset like a great golf course entices people to work here and live here. Fergus Falls certainly needs that.
Fergus Falls has shown that investing in existing assets makes sense. Pebble Lake Golf Course is a long-time asset that deserves a little love — and money.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.