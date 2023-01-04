One of my final columns of 2022 talked about an outreach trip to Guatemala and that by the time you read it, I’d be back. Well, I’m back and for the next several weeks, you are invited on a journey. We’ll be traveling to Hogar de Vida, Homes of Life, a children’s home in the mountains of Guatemala.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?