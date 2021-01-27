I pulled an item out of the dryer yesterday and was a little disappointed. It was clean and looked like a regular old flannel shirt. However, I thought it was a wool-blend dress shirt. Looking at the tag I realized it was indeed 100 % cotton. Truly flannel. But Eric wears it for dress! I wondered if it would help to iron it. I usually take it out after 5 minutes of drying, stretch the seams and hang it up. But since I’ve retired I have been a different kind of busy and forgot to take the shirt out early. Ironing returned the shirt to its original glory. As I labored, I thought of all the years I have been ironing and that it might be a fun topic to reminisce about in my column. Then I looked up ironing on my computer and discovered I had already written about it. (That’s the challenge of writing the same column for years, you forget what you’ve done.) Nevertheless, the story has many twists and turns so I decided to take a road less traveled. I hope this journey spurs memories for you.
My first thoughts were of the day my youngest daughter called, “Do you have an iron I can borrow, and can you show me how to iron a shirt? Oh, and can you bring an ironing board, I don’t have one.” As I loaded the requested equipment, I thought to myself, “How did you escape growing up without ironing a shirt? Didn’t your mother teach you anything?” Then I realized as a working mom, I rarely ironed. I just tossed the wrinkled garment in the dryer with a damp cloth and made do.
Arriving at my daughter’s home, iron and board in tow, I listened while she explained that her husband now has an office job and likes crisp shirts so she decided it was time to learn to iron. I proudly responded that I would be happy to teach her how to iron a shirt so well it would look professional. Afterall, I have been ironing laundry since I was 12 and there were consequences for doing it poorly. As I ironed the demonstration shirt, I patiently explained how you start at the top of the shirt and systematically do one thing at a time: collar, yolk, cuffs, plackets, pockets, then sleeves, and lastly the shirt body. It’s not hard, just tedious. After presenting a beautifully ironed shirt ready for hanging, she asked if I would stay with her while she tried it herself. Of course! What seemed to me an easy task became a painfully slow, labor intensive ordeal for the young mom. When learning a new task, basic moves can be very difficult because our brain does not yet have the neuropathways that make things automatic. “Here, you want to hold the iron with your right hand, gently pull the fabric just a little to ease out the wrinkles,” I advised. “Think about how you can use the board as a tool to make it easier… There you go, good job! Take your time, it’s not hard, just tedious. You’ll get faster with practice.” As she got to the body of the shirt, she needed more coaching, “Lead with the tip of the iron, so the iron drives out the wrinkles, otherwise you will find yourself ironing creases in.” As I watched her painfully and laboriously iron the shirt, I kept encouraging her that it gets easier with practice and that she was doing a great job, her husband will be so proud of his wife who knows how to iron shirts… I’m told she hasn’t ironed a shirt since!
My second thought while ironing went back many years to those days of ironing for Mom. I recalled the time I accidently ironed a wrinkle in one of my dad’s short sleeved work shirts. Mom’s keen eye discovered the flaw when Dad wore the shirt. Mom had a thing or two to say to me about slipshod workmanship. She admonished me to be more careful, she did not want people thinking she didn’t know how to iron her husband’s clothes. Her comment upset me, but I knew better than to talk back, (it was NOT allowed.)
A couple years before Mom passed away, we were chatting about how times had changed and reminiscing about all the ironing we used to do. I shared with her the story of the wrinkle in Dad’s shirt. She asked me, “What did you think about that?” When I didn’t respond she continued, “I bet you thought: “If you were so concerned about what other people thought, you should iron your own darn shirts!” I was floored, but I laughed. How did she know? I realized Mom and I had become friends, equals. She was a real person after all, with a great sense of humor. It was a bonding moment. Little did I know that she would soon be gone and that conversation would become very precious to me, one I will never forget.
We never know about the stories we tell and how we create bonding moments as we reminisce. Not only with our children, but with others: parents who are still alive, or relatives and friends of a similar era. Enjoy the retelling, the reminiscing. Even if it’s taking a backward glance at something as mundane as ironing out the wrinkles.
