Last Friday, Jan. 8 Twitter booted President Donald Trump off their platform by permanently banning his account. An action according to politico.com that was quickly followed by Facebook, Instagram and many other social media websites. According to businessinsider.com Twitter stock prices went down by more than 12% the following Monday. That works out to more than $5 billion (ouch). To be fair, it did recover some of that by midday on Monday, however, it is still down about 7%.
Trump helped make Twitter become a giant as he popularized the use of it by continuous Tweeting day and night to his Twitter followers. Twitter could have banned him at any time for violating their terms of use, however, they probably did not want to get rid of the No. 1 account that made it so popular to begin with. So it appears to make sense that they would permanently ban his account with only 12 days left of his presidency in an effort to avoid losing billions of dollars in the stock market.
The banning of the president from social media has opened up a can of worms in the sense that if he can be banned anyone can be banned. Certainly others have been banned or censored, however, never on this level. It begs the question, are we turning into “China” or “Russia?” Are we beginning to become a single view society? The United States was founded on freedom of speech so we should all be very concerned with any kind of censorship. To help wrap our minds around this let’s envision this from a local perspective. What if the Daily Journal could only report liberal news or only report conservative news? What if this column was suddenly deemed dangerous and banned from publication? What if our local radio station was censored and could only offer liberal or conservative programming? We would not stand for that and we should be concerned about the ability of Twitter, Facebook and others to control freedom of speech making censorship our next problem.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Think about it this way: you sell advertisements, and the hypothetical of Trump co-opting an op-ed in your newspaper is basically seizing your business model for his own use without reimbursement. He's not paying rent. You have to consent to this. You cannot be forced to do that. That's both the first Amendment AND the Third Amendment. You can't be forced to house government functions without payment or consent.
Twitter consented to the abuse of its model-- probably because it drove profits-- but they also can revoke that consent. It's not censorship.
If anything we should actually protect the right of the smallest businesses to say no to tyrants seeking to use them at whim.
The Daily Journal chooses what op-eds to print. I've submitted a few and you've not printed them. I'm not crying censorship because you have to make a decision based on your business. I'll just keep trying. Nor do I feel like I am entitled to have my opinion stand in the comments section even if I break all the written rules about not threatening, not lying, being nice, being proactive, and clean.
Twitter let Trump violate their terms of service, repeatedly; he has neither been nice, truthful, non-threatening for the last five years. He's also caps-locked some words, too.
Incidentally, the official POTUS account is still available. He has never once tweeted from it, perhaps because it would mean official oversight over who actually has access to his account and saves drafts for him to tweet out.
I invite you to encourage a more nuanced viewpoint. The Supreme Court ruled that private business could deny service to people for almost any cause based on their personal beliefs. That a privately run social media service served as a megaphone for millions was not the original intent of this service. This service did not enter a federal contract to provide such service for government employees to serve as an official channel for government.
There are rules. The First Amendment is about freedom of press and the right to peacefully assemble and bring grievances to the government. This constrains the government from cracking down on freedom of speech. It does not ban government from acting on threats to others' safety. Look up "Yelling fire in a crowded theater."
What Trump did was far worse than yelling fire in a crowded theater.
