Last Friday, Jan. 8 Twitter booted President Donald Trump off their platform by permanently banning his account. An action according to politico.com that was quickly followed by Facebook, Instagram and many other social media websites. According to businessinsider.com Twitter stock prices went down by more than 12% the following Monday. That works out to more than $5 billion (ouch). To be fair, it did recover some of that by midday on Monday, however, it is still down about 7%.

Trump helped make Twitter become a giant as he popularized the use of it by continuous Tweeting day and night to his Twitter followers. Twitter could have banned him at any time for violating their terms of use, however, they probably did not want to get rid of the No. 1 account that made it so popular to begin with. So it appears to make sense that they would permanently ban his account with only 12 days left of his presidency in an effort to avoid losing billions of dollars in the stock market.

The banning of the president from social media has opened up a can of worms in the sense that if he can be banned anyone can be banned. Certainly others have been banned or censored, however, never on this level. It begs the question, are we turning into “China” or “Russia?” Are we beginning to become a single view society? The United States was founded on freedom of speech so we should all be very concerned with any kind of censorship. To help wrap our minds around this let’s envision this from a local perspective. What if the Daily Journal could only report liberal news or only report conservative news? What if this column was suddenly deemed dangerous and banned from publication? What if our local radio station was censored and could only offer liberal or conservative programming? We would not stand for that and we should be concerned about the ability of Twitter, Facebook and others to control freedom of speech making censorship our next problem.

 

Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.

