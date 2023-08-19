Recently the Marion County Record of Marion, Kansas was raided by police with search warrants because of the suspicion of wrongdoing in the form of identity theft. As a result computers, cell phones and documents were seized from the newspapers office and they even raided the publisher’s home.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?