The stockings were hung by the chimney with care as we gathered the presents adorned with bright flair. Then what to our wondering ears should we hear, but the beep of a pager — so dreaded ... not dear ...
My family has historically been a “Christmas Eve” family. We go to church, gather for a meal and after cleanup (which always seems to take terribly long), gifts are given and the wrapping paper flies. It has been that way as long as I can remember.
As the child of a doctor who not only takes call, but has also covered the emergency room over the Christmas holiday, having our celebrations put on hold or having to celebrate without Dad is something all of us kids came to terms with quite early in our lives, though it was never something we were excited about, just understanding of.
I felt bad for my dad. He didn’t want to miss out or hold up celebrations; but it wasn’t his fault. Emergencies happen. Babies don’t wait. We all got it. What was frustrating to everyone was when Dad returned home upset because it was something that should have been seen at a regular clinic appointment or something that truly was not an emergency.
Ultimately, this can be said for emergency rooms in general. They are for emergencies ... actual emergencies. They are not meant for run-of-the-mill issues that can be treated in a clinic setting. They are not supposed to be solution to skipping the clinic so daily activities don’t need to be missed. They are for emergencies — it’s right in the name!
Have you ever gone to the emergency room for a legitimate emergency and had to wait and wait, just to find out that you were waiting because so and so had their kid in the emergency room for the sniffles? I have. It’s infuriating. Sadly, this is more common than not. Abuse of emergency health care services is the norm, and it shouldn’t be.
I could rant on this particular topic for hours and I’m not a health care worker, so I can’t even begin to imagine the frustration they feel over the same topic.
I will encourage everyone out there to take a serious look at the necessity of using the emergency room for care, not just over the holidays, but always. Is it an emergency? Yes — get to the emergency room! No — head into the walk-in clinic or call the clinic and make an appointment. Maybe — if you don’t know the answer, it probably isn’t an emergency!
So for those of you who got glass in your foot on the Fourth of July and waited until Christmas Eve to amble into the ER, please don’t. Call the clinic. For those of you who have a runny nose and a few sneezes here and there — the ER is not the place for you. To those of you who slip on the ice and gash your head open during the fall — get to the ER and get your wound treated.
Stay safe out there, all! Happy Holidays!