Spring is here, hopefully — or maybe even finally. After all, according to the calendar, the first day of spring is on Mar. 20 (tomorrow). Thankfully, signs of spring arriving are everywhere.
Obviously, one of the most important signs that spring is here is that the snow is actually melting or melted — yeah! The robins will be here soon and I am quite sure the tulips are a short time away. Track and field season is beginning at our local schools and spring jackets are now out and about. Softball and baseball teams will be getting out their gear and outdoor practices are right around the corner (fingers crossed). Spring cleaning will soon be upon us and the street sweepers will be busy sweeping up all the sand that was spread on the ice during the worst winter in years here in the lakes area.
Green houses will soon be opening and garden season will be into full swing before we know it. Soon, we will be raking and mowing our lawns and proclaiming that we will never again complain about having to mow the lawn.
Let’s not forget about the golf course ... Golfers all over the county will be wanting to get on the course as soon as possible.
Let’s hope that we have seen the last of the cold and snow for this winter. Let’s call it good and let spring arrive unabated.
