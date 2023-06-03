As many of you know I now have dual roles in the newspaper business and I have to say it keeps me very busy. I am not only the publisher of the Daily Journal but am also the publisher of the Daily Iberian located in New Iberia, Louisiana. I am no stranger to New Iberia as I did work there back in the early 2000’s. One of the requirements to have this position is to visit the Daily Iberian on a monthly basis and I did so last month. My wife joined me on the trip as she loves New Iberia just as much as I do and it was fun to have her along to visit old friends etc.
One night we joined another couple in Broussard for dinner at a restaurant called Poor Boys Riverside Inn which is a great place to dine on authentic Cajun seafood. We arrived there a little bit early so we decided to go in and get a table before the other couple arrived. As I got out of the car I noticed what looked like a raccoon standing in an area near the door to the restaurant. I said “Ohh shxx, is that a raccoon?” As we got closer I could definitely say that it was a raccoon.
As many of you know here in Minnesota if you see a raccoon that is not good as it could have rabies and could attack you. So we stopped/hesitated to proceed to the restaurant, but then other people arrived and were just walking past the raccoon and the animal was even moving out of the way to let them in. So I said to my wife “looks like a friendly raccoon” and we then entered the restaurant.
As we were entering the door I noticed another raccoon sitting on top of the garbage can next to the door. These dudes were waiting for food. After being seated we asked the waitress about the raccoons and she said they love the dinner rolls. So after dining on some very fine Cajun food we saved our dinner rolls and fed the raccoons on our way to the car. About six raccoons came out of the woodwork, it honestly felt like feeding the geese at one of our lovely parks in Fergus Falls. The raccoons were very good at begging as they would sit on their hind end and put their paws in the air so they could quickly grab some bread if you offered it to them. I could have probably had them eating from my hand but being older and wiser I opted for tossing the bread to the ground for them to scramble after.
I wanted to share this story with you because it was a first for me. I had no idea that raccoons could be so docile and good at keeping the parking lot of a restaurant clean.
