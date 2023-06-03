Friendly

A raccoon guarding the trash can ... or waiting for a teat. 

 Ken Harty Daily Journal Media

As many of you know I now have dual roles in the newspaper business and I have to say it keeps me very busy. I am not only the publisher of the Daily Journal but am also the publisher of the Daily Iberian located in New Iberia, Louisiana. I am no stranger to New Iberia as I did work there back in the early 2000’s. One of the requirements to have this position is to visit the Daily Iberian on a monthly basis and I did so last month. My wife joined me on the trip as she loves New Iberia just as much as I do and it was fun to have her along to visit old friends etc.



