The plan is to make the government look weak, unreliable, badly managed, and inadequate to the demands of a viral outbreak. There may be a plan, just not what we expect.
When a government is deliberately destroyed, it requires blatant dishonesty on the part of the wrecking-ball president. When Trump succeeds, our government will have become appallingly weakened in our collective consciousness and commitment. That’s another one of the early stages of takeover, preceded by the devastation of media credibility.
The despots of the world, of which there are increasingly more, may believe all the global powers should be totalitarian. The prize is the U.S. of A, conquered. That’s just one of their motives—to win; and stamp out democracy, because it can’t handle catastrophe. Totalitarianism represents a specific, definable point of view, and it can be effective as a means to good ends, especially during times of high stress and distraction, the very times we’re facing. Witness totalitarian China’s recent rapid response.
Humanity’s collective consciousness currently seems to be undergoing a regression from the fifth to the fourth paradigm. This is to be expected, because we’ve become conscious of pending peril, and people already are on the move. Borders will be guarded. This is what happens when you give up the fifth paradigm, and, by necessity, return to the fourth. The fourth paradigm at its worst is pure militarism. Geographic boundaries become paramount. Fear is ever near, fear of harm, thirst, hunger, shortages, loss, lethal fighting and enforcing; fear of death and the end of the world (as we know it).
In my mind’s eye, I do see Putin’s tanks coming across the Canadian border. It may be the case, however, that’s just old hat. Nations don’t wage big, hot WWII-type wars any longer; besides, Mormon prophecy says the USA mainland will never be invaded; and anyway, war is becoming virtual these days.
What does totalitarianism require of us?
We know we have to find it in ourselves to give up our privileged lifestyle in order to save the life systems of the planet. What if we can’t, or don’t want to figure out how to step into this sacrifice? People currently in power may believe that without borders and orderliness, we’ll soon have an immigration catastrophe. We have to be prepared to beat them back, if necessary. We’ll beat them with superior military force if we must, but for now, we’ll be impossibly cruel.
What if it’s the case that other people in the world, non-American, have jointly realized the biggest barrier to solving global climate change is the existence of the United States of America? Totalitarian thinking would take us to an attempt to obliterate American government in favor of strong men at the top, in order to control the masses by any means necessary. They’re fearful of what they perceive anarchy to be, that is, “law of the jungle,” rather than an opportunity for fifth paradigm self-control, and they believe anarchy to be destructive, rather than enlightened.
The fourth paradigm seeks power in order to control others who seem inferior or criminal, because it believes that human nature is base, at best. The fifth paradigm, like Jesus, metaphorically walks on water, teaching self-control (and other virtues) in all situations, in order to keep peace and not return to the fourth, which would impose mandatory outward control.
This is what it may come to. In my fat book about the future, the U.S. government is appointed entirely by members of the Electoral College, each of who is a credentialed, experienced, scientist. Only scientists can apply to hold office. For the rest, literally, “politics is local.” The federal government primarily is focused on implementing the Wilderness Restoration Amendment, while state governments now hold more latitude and responsibility for local enforcement and control.
Today, the plan may be that with despotism everywhere, and the despair it brings, combined with genuine contagious disease, many people will begin to die off, either pandemically or by suicide. Such are the opening scenes in my book about the future. An early event shows a living wake; while co-workers in their 20s and 30s party down in support of a friend who everyone knows inevitably will die that night from malaplex, a choleric corona cluster.
At the surface, the totalitarian approach may seem emphatically rational to those who already wield way more power than they should. But in the fifth paradigm, where peace-loving community is paramount, and power more widely distributed, well, can all this uncomfortable adjustment be done some other way? So far, the fifth paradigm’s reliance on voluntary effort isn’t working.
Is there a plan? Is the virus intentional? Or, is Mother Gaia just heaving at the burden of humanity’s tendency to abuse her?
To learn about paradigms, email: artdome43@gmail.com.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
