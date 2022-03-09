As I sit at this desk, looking out the window and reflecting on the winter that we have lived through, I am reminded of a winter many years ago when I was very young when it snowed continuously for what seemed like an eternity, although it was probably only just a few days.
In my existence so far, I have determined that I am somewhat of a survivor. Looking out at the pillow drifts and a few feet of snow that have overtaken the driveway, I realize that maybe the winter season gives us a chance to reflect on life, and how we have lived it.
Taking the time to take stock of where we are and what we have accomplished, and what the future might look like going forward.
As harsh as winter can be, sometimes we are harder on ourselves for not accomplishing what we thought we might have in life so far.
When it is 30 degrees below zero with the windchill, and you can’t see more than 10 feet from the window through a bad blizzard, we often think of warm tropical beaches and paradise as many think it might be. But paradise is not a physical location on a map.
I once took a journey to a place like this. The people there were just like they are here. They had hopes and dreams and struggles, some big, and some small. It can obviously be said that no one complained about the balmy 80-degree weather, but a few I met were trying to run away, again thinking that being in a different place would make their life better.
I even wondered myself, having come back to one of the worst winters in recent memory. I wondered if I was somehow being punished for enjoying too much sun.
But we live. We move on. We pick up the pieces and try to make the best of it.
I realize that we are separated by many months from Thanksgiving. However, I am thankful for all that I do have in my life. The good, the bad and just getting another shot at doing something beneficial.
It is easy to look out that same window and see something negative, something bad.
But it is harder for most to realize that the seasons will change, things will evolve, and if we are here tomorrow morning, we get another chance. Another chance to make things better.
Besides, it will soon be 70 or 80 degrees here. We will look out the window and see the waves gently come to the shore and our children and grandchildren swimming and playing in the lake.
