It comes every year and can’t be avoided.
Some of us dread it coming, while others plan for it meticulously with many activities planned and fully embracing what it has to offer.
For others, winter can be a long and arduous journey that never seems to end. Just when one thinks it is over, it rears its ugly head again, perhaps like a sick and twisted game of whac-a-mole, blizzard style.
For those of us who have to make a somewhat lengthy commute to our workplaces, some mornings or dives back home can be stressful.
While other times, like recently, it’s just too bad to go out. These are also times when some have to stay put and hunker down.
It can be very stressful as the minutes pass by that feel like hours. Time is not measured or perceived in the same way when we are isolated.
A popular term that used to be thrown around was “cabin fever." While not a bona fide psychological condition, mental health professionals do recognize that the symptoms are very real to the people that may be experiencing them.
According to healthline.com, some of the symptoms include restlessness, decreased motivation, irritability, hopelessness, difficulty concentrating, irregular sleep patterns, including sleepiness or sleeplessness, difficulty waking up, lethargy, distrust of people, lack of patience, persistent sadness or simply depression.
One suggestion for people who are isolated or have cabin fever, are to delve as much as possible into creative endeavors.
Hobbies can be a lifeline in some cases. I had a relative who always put together models during the winter month. From boats to cars to buildings. It was a fun and rewarding hobby for him.
The biggest culprit with cabin fever or dealing with isolation can be a lack of a structured routine. While it’s not always possible to have a structured schedule while you are by yourself, it does seem to help some who are having trouble coping if they are isolated for more than two or three days at a time.
Technology has also made it possible now to reach out to people on Zoom or Skype or other similar services and connect virtually anywhere they are in the world for no cost other than a good internet connection.
A downside to technology however, is the negativity. Being constantly connected to our smartphones, while reassuring, can be bad if we are constantly watching bad news or coverage of current events that can be stressful. This can make isolation and cabin fever even worse.
Experts recommend taking it day by day. The good news to always remember if you aren’t a big winter person is that it doesn't last forever, it is temporary.
Make each day enjoyable. Pour that big cup of coffee and make it fun.