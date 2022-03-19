Since beginning my career at Daily Journal, I have found myself writing any number of articles with different categories or topics — hard news, politics, arts, education, business, opinion ... my favorite, though, are on awareness.
On Wednesday, a letter regarding Down syndrome was printed. It was written by Mallory Goulet, mother of Taitym Faulkner, a firecracker of a little girl who just so happens to have Down Syndrome.
I spoke with Mallory, along with two other mothers of children who have Down Syndrome — Angie Polejewski and Tasheena Fiskum — for an article I wrote in October 2020 called “A joyful journey: Local mothers discuss raising children with Down syndrome.”
I met up with the moms and their amazing kids at a local park and they talked about it all — the good, the scary ... everything. I learned so much in that interview, not only about Down syndrome, but about the importance of sharing these incredibly personal stories factually and tactfully.
When working on a human interest or a personal story, it opens people up to certain vulnerabilities and, as I learned, some media outlets can often take advantage of those stories and vulnerabilities and turn the whole experience into something that fosters hurt and regret.
I’m not OK with that.
I have done many human interest or awareness stories since the Down syndrome story — adoption, a Haitian man living in Minnesota and now, I’m working with personal accounts regarding suicide. To be honest, these stories make me emotional and sometimes I wonder if my co-workers can hear me sniffling back tears at my desk from time to time.
These stories are important. These stories matter to me — and it matters to me that they are shared appropriately, accurately and with sensitivity to those who share them with me.
Thank you to everyone who has, or will share their stories with me. I care about them. I care about you who shares them. Your stories matter, and not only to me.
