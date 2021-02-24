Remember when roller skates had two sets of parallel wheels? Before in-line skates we wore leather roller skates. My first pair were metal clamp-ons. They fastened onto your shoes and you used them outside. We lived on a gravel road with no sidewalk, so I would take them to Grandma’s house. Grandma had a basement floor with a drain right in the center. The area was open with no obstructions so I could skate in a big circle around the drain. Skating in circles in the basement, seemingly forever, sounds monotonous and one would think I would get bored to tears, but nope, that never happened. Usually, my parents would call me upstairs because it was either time to eat or leave. Reluctantly, I would remove the skates and ascend to the real world.
In fifth grade I was introduced to the skating rink. It was called Edgetown Arena Roller Rink (affectionately known as the skating rink), along the road that is now College Way, just east of Subway. At that time the entire area was called Edgetown because it was literally the edge of town. Other businesses along that strip of road included Edgetown Lumber and Tysdahl Sales Barn, where my dad bought horses and sometimes a heifer or steer to raise for food. The barn is long gone, the auction business was sold and moved west of town, the skating arena was demolished in February 2015, and I don’t know what happened to the lumber yard, do you? One day I drove out to Edgetown to determine where these businesses were located, but things have changed so much I couldn’t be sure which lot held what. That made me somewhat sad since the rink was very dear to my heart.
The skating arena had a smooth, beautifully polished concrete floor, lockers for your skates, skate rental and concessions. They played primarily pop music along with some old classics and had games similar to those at wedding dances, like the “Chicken Dance,” and “Hokey Pokey.” We also skated to “Last Train to Clarksville,” and “I’m a Believer.” (You gotta love the Monkeys.) We would have couple's skates, triples skates, and skating counterclockwise.
From time to time the announcer would say, “Alright, now everybody skate, we all skate, everybody skate!” and everyone would rush to the floor. The last skate of the evening was always a couple’s skate. Would a boy ask me? They were as shy and insecure as me, so unless they were older or “safe” friends, I skated with girls.
Every Sunday afternoon during the school year a bus would make the rounds to the various elementary schools in town and pick rambunctious kids up for two hours of skating fun. The bus trip was entertaining and sometimes challenging because some kids from other neighborhoods were quiet and shy; others were loud and obnoxious. Most were just friendly. The bus, and of course the rink, was especially full in the winter when it was too cold to play outside.
On those days, if I didn’t skate I would literally “play solitaire too long, with a deck of 51.”Does anyone remember what it cost to skate in the late ‘60s? I don’t, but I know it wasn’t too expensive because my dad never complained about shelling out money for me to skate. He made some smart remark about how it was worth it to get me out of the house. Of course, I knew he was teasing because I was definitely Daddy’s girl.
Sometimes our church would rent the rink and we would have family skate events. Then I would get to skate with Daddy. He was the best. He taught me how to waltz on roller skates, and we waltzed to “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” He also tried to teach me to skate backward, but I think I was a slow learner.
My dad had beautiful black leather skates and he would spend what seemed like hours on the maintenance of the wheels to keep them in perfect skating condition. He shared stories about skating when he was younger, like picking up a handkerchief on the floor with his teeth while skating, and all the fancy dance steps. I guess roller skating was really the craze in the ‘50s. I don’t know if my dad’s stories were all true or if I remember them correctly, it doesn’t’ matter, he was definitely my hero.
I always wanted my own skates, but my parents said I had to wait until my feet stopped growing. Finally, I got my own white leather skates with a large white pom-pom on each foot. Each pom-pom had a classy little bell in the center. They were heaven sent and I wore them with pride for years. Those old skates are still around, haunting the garage rafters. The case is worn and rusty, but when my husband suggested it may be time to get rid of them, I couldn’t. The skates and the memories attached to them are poignantly special, another backward glance at growing up in Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.