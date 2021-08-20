The M State football team has started training. Training at the college level includes more than just muscle building and fieldwork. They have meetings of all kinds before they even start on the field. Because the team gathers before school is open and the cafeteria is closed, their coach turned to the community to help assure these strong young men get a balanced meal. CrossRoads Church, along with others in town, saw this as a fabulous opportunity to connect with colleagues and jumped at the suggestion that we provide a meal for 75 hungry athletes. We were told in church that we have 75 hungry football players coming to eat dinner tonight and so far we have three pans of bars and an equal number of volunteers. The food had been ordered, but we needed many, many more desserts for big hungry sweet eaters, as well as volunteers. Eric and I were on that like ducks to water. We rushed home to make scotcheroos, dropped them off at church and promised to return to help.
That evening we were met by a small army of volunteers and a plethora of desserts. We received our assignments. Mine was to watch the dessert table and visit with the guys. Eric was assigned to welcome our guests and show them the way to the food.
As young men trickled in, it was clear that these were not students from Otter Tail County and the surrounding area. Indeed, our guests were big, tall, strong young men from all over the United States. A gaggle of guys ambled in a little cautiously as they found chairs and tables with their buddies. It was time for me to move in to do what I do best … talk! To quote my son, “Strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet.” I could see trepidation in their eyes as they watch this short, silver haired woman approached them. They were probably thinking, “Oh no, now what? Here comes Granny.” I sauntered up to the biggest guy at the table and with a warm smile commented, “You’re clearly not from Fergus Falls, so, where’re you from?” With a broad smile he replied “I’m from Missouri...” As we circled the table, I learned that two young men flew in from San Antonio, Texas. I was well acquainted with both cities. As the conversation continued around the table, the guys were beginning to warm up. Smiles landed on faces as each of the men talked about home: Bremerton, Seattle, and yes, it’s true, Hawaii! They told me about flying to school. That would explain why this particular group of ball players arrived together, they don’t have cars!
As I continued to visit with young men at various tables, I discovered we were host to people from the East: Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania; the South: Florida, Tennessee and Texas; and the Southwest: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and California. Some came from the Northwest: Oregon, Washington and Alaska. A half dozen guys claimed the Minnesota metro area and another half dozen young men professed Wisconsin as home. Michigan was mentioned at least once, as was Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, South Dakota, and Kansas. And that’s only the reports I remember!
Now let’s talk about diversity … I don’t think we had a single Norwegian. We had a tall slender young man with a blond “man bun,” a shorter slender, muscled athlete with black hair and light tan skin from Hawaii who proudly reported he was a receiver and yes, he can run fast and has good hands. One standout in the group was a huge Black man who could easily go shoulder to shoulder with any major league linebacker; and every size and shaped male in between. The other thing I noticed was hair! I kid you not, I have never seen so much hair! Long curly brown fly-away locks, tight black curls, big puffy afros, and even one or two guys with a regular haircut. Black, white, or tan, these guys know about hair.
When asked what in the world they are doing in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, they gladly responded: A guy from Texas reported that M State had good coaches and good recruiting. Another reported that he wanted to go to a big university and this was a good step toward that end. One young man said, “I just graduated from high school, and I need to work on getting my grades up while I play football.” There was an athlete who told a volunteer that he had received several Division I scholarship offers, but blew his knee out, so he is here to get healthy. Another said he had been out of school for a year and missed out on scholarships, so he came to M State because it was affordable and he could play football. The reasons for coming to M State were as varied as their faces and names.
One thing stood out with this horde of athletes; they were polite and appreciative. They were young, warm and friendly and their eyes shone as they visited with a passel of “church” people. Eric and I have decided that because we have all these new friends from M State, we need to get out to a football game. Their first home game is Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Will all that hair fit under a helmet? Come find out!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.