I know that I’m not the only one excited to get out there and go ice fishing. However, we need to be safe and make sure the ice is thick enough before even thinking about ice fishing. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources since 1984/85 through 2019/20 there have been 4.9 ice related fatalities per year on Minnesota lakes. The good news is that there were only two last winter and from 2015/16 to 2019/20 that average has dropped to 3 deaths per year. Even better news is that none during that time period happened in Otter Tail County. Maybe because it’s because so cold here the ice gets thicker quicker or we are just more careful (smarter) than those other counties. One thing that really stood out to me on this is that most of them are because an ATV/Snowmobile fell through the ice (86 percent). From 2014/15 through 2019/20 there were 20 deaths, of those 16 were snowmobile/ATV related and three were other motor vehicle and there was one death on foot. It’s pretty safe to say that if you are on foot you have a better chance of not breaking through the ice, but it’s not 100 percent safe. The DNR recommends at least four inches of ice to walk on, five inches for snowmobiles/ATV’s and eight to 12 inches for cars. They also recommend that when going out on the ice check the thickness with an ice auger at regular intervals and if you are not familiar with the lake ask locals to get information about unsafe ice on the lake.
Last weekend I was at my lake place and noticed a young boy heading out on the ice with a sled in tow to do some ice fishing. I’m not sure how thick the ice was, however, it made my wife and I nervous watching him and wondered where this kids parents are? Thankfully he was not out there very long and did not fall through the ice.
I sincerely hope everyone stays safe this winter season and remember to always be very careful when out on the ice.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
