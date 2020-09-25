On social media, there’s a campaign to get the upcoming presidential debate fact-checked.
This idea has, of course, been brought forth by supporters of Joe Biden. According to the Washington Post — you know, the newspaper that published the stories that prompted the resignation of President Richard Nixon — as of April, President Donald Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days. That’s an average of about 15 per day. I can’t remember when I have lied more than once in a day.
Based on my observations on social media, I’m thinking the reason why Biden would want to do this is to ward off those voters who believe Trump is no worse than any politician. All politicians lie through their teeth, right? Why is Biden any different than Trump?
Well, there is some truth to the fact that Biden doesn’t tell the entire truth the entire time. PolitiFact is a website operated by the Poynter Institute, which is a nonprofit journalism school and research organization established in 1977, created by the owner of the St. Petersburg, Florida Times. In journalism classes, books from the Poynter Institute were required reading.
Politifact does a truth rating on politicians’ claims. They rate a claim as follows: true, mostly true, half true, mostly false, false and pants-on-fire.
Of the 155 they have checked, PolitiFact has found 59% of Biden’s claims to be true, mostly true or half true, with 38% mostly false or false, and 3% as “pants on fire.”
One of Biden’s “pants on fire” was his claim that if someone sneezes uncovered, it spreads throughout the entire cabin. Scientists, however, said the cabin’s air filtration system would only allow a sneeze to carry a couple of rows.
Another pants-on-fire claim from Biden was that Trump held a Bible upside down during a rally, when in fact, photos show he carried it right-side up.
So yes, Biden may stray from the truth from time to time. Anyone who has seen him speak or interviewed shouldn’t be surprised that Biden has said things that are a bit out there.
And yes, politicians, left and right, stray from the truth a lot. As a former journalist, it also bothers me a lot. We journalists worked our tails off to find the objective truth, and politicians can say whatever they want.
That said, take a look at Trump’s record from Politifact. Since he has been making a lot of claims over the last four years, Politifact has checked far more claims from Trump, 851 in all. They found 26% of his claims to be true, mostly true or half true, 55% to be mostly false or false, and 16% to be pants on fire.
That’s quite a difference. So yes, if the debate could be fact-checked, Biden would be extremely likely to win the truth contest.
Except, it isn’t going to change anyone’s vote.
I found another excerpt on social media:
“In the 60s, the KGB did some fascinating psychological experiments. They learned that if you bombard human subjects with fear messages nonstop, in two months or less most of the subjects are completely brainwashed to believe the false message. To the point that no amount of clear information they are shown, to the contrary, can change their mind.”
Trump has made so many false claims, his supporters have simply accepted them as true. They also are convinced that those who contradict his claims are “fake news,” and are actually the ones lying.
For example, I assume that those Trump supporters reading this column are thinking that the Poynter Institute is “fake news” and thus, can dismiss their contention that Trump lies 71% of the time.
This, my friends, is what bothers me the most about Trump. It’s not about my disagreement of Republican policies anymore. It’s about the lying, and the fact that he has conned his followers into thinking he’s telling the truth.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident.
Who’s fact checking the fact checkers? They are as biased as everyone else. The national media hasn’t run a single honest story in 8 months. They are the ones pumping the fear you speak of. The media is the enemy of the people, currently, and everyone knows it. They can return to being credible, but they need to immediately end the dangerous game they are playing. It is always about the policy. Policy is action, and words are just words. Trump has fulfilled many campaign promises from 2016, despite whatever words he spoke along the way. Joe Biden admitted on tape that he held back $1B of taxpayer money to coerce Ukraine into firing a prosecutor investigating his son. That is a felony that he admitted to...end of story. His should be disqualified. There are 5 other things that disqualify Biden as well (such as Tara Reade! and her witnesses), but the media will not honestly investigate or report. So whatever lies you think Trump has made, the media is more guilty and Biden is guilty of destructive, immoral, and illegal actions.
