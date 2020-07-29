Dive in head or feet first it doesn’t matter. As the water caresses your skin you feel free and weightless. You can move your body without pain. Close your eyes and float … ah, is this heaven? No, it’s swimming!
Amid COVID-19, last week the YMCA has finally opened the pool to lap swim. Knowing it was coming, I have been waiting with bated breath for the opening. I watched announcements and emails for the big news. Since I have been reading everything the Y has put out lately in anticipation of the pool opening, I was among the first to register and was in the pool at 11 a.m. on the first day. One must register a day in advance prior to 2 p.m. by emailing Tayor@fergusfalllsymca.org.
Selfishly I didn’t want to share this information because there are only four lanes and the little girl in me does not want to share. But I am a big girl now, and sharing is a kind thing to do. I learned to share with my brother and the lesson has stuck. So here you go. If you love to swim laps, open swimming is not available, obviously social distancing in open swimming is hard to regulate. On the other hand, lap swimming offers social distancing at its best. Contact Taylor to schedule your appointment.
My recollection of swimming goes way back. When I was 3, I was riding with my mom on her innertube. She passed me off to Dad who was on an air mattress. Somehow, he missed the handoff and I ended up sinking into the water. Dad reached down and pulled me up. I was taken to shore and dried off.
Aside from an occasional bad dream about the incident, I was unscathed. Some of this story I probably remember, the rest of it was told and retold by Mom over the years, but I do remember the dreams. From that day on, Mom was determined that we kids learn to swim. A few years later we were living in New Mexico and had a pool in our trailer court. I remember “swimming” in the shallow end. My parents would tell me it was time to get out of the water but this usually compliant child argued my case, “I’m not done yet.”
“Yes, you are, you’re getting cold.”
“I’m not cold!”
“Yes, Susan, your lips are turning blue, it’s time to get out of the water.”
I always lost that argument and climbed out of the pool. Without a doubt, major pouting ensued. I heard Mom tell people “She is such a fish, we can’t keep her out of the water.” When I was 6, Mom enrolled me in swimming lessons at Pebble Lake in early summer. Do you know how cold the water is in early summer? Mom doesn’t swim so she would have no idea. I only lasted a week before I got sick and couldn’t finish. The same thing happened the next year. The third year I finally completed beginners. By the fourth year I was mortified to be in advanced beginners with all those little kids. That was the end of swimming lessons.
About that time, we bought a lot on Wall Lake and moved our old trailer onto it. I was in heaven. When my parents went to work every morning I stayed home with the neighbors. We swam every day possible. The neighbors had two blue plastic boats big enough to stand in. We used them as surfboards which always resulted in a tumble into the water. The boats weren’t designed for that activity but leave it to children to come up for a new use for any toy.
Several years later my parents sold the lake place and used the money to install an in-ground pool in our backyard. It was 12 feet wide, 32 feet long, and 7 ½ feet deep in the deep end. We even had a diving board! I swam every day as soon as the water warmed so I didn’t get hypothermia. Dad wouldn’t remove the cover until he was assured it was safe. Usually we swam on Memorial Day but it was always cold. I remember a boys track party where the guys threw me into the pool. My hands turned blue it was so cold. As a teenager it was advantageous to have a pool. Once I swam with a family friend who was two years older than me. He challenged me to see who could tread water the longest. I would not lose that competition! After an hour, we were both bored and determined to call it a draw.
My parents sold our home after I graduated from high school and my swimming days were over until many years later.
When my husband and I bought a house on Wall Lake, it was like coming home. No longer an adventurous swimmer, I wait until late June or the Fourth of July before I venture into the water. This year we took to the waves earlier than ever due to an unusually warm June. By now the water is like bathwater. I love to swim with my family in the lake. In fact, one would think living on the lake would prevent me from lap swimming at the Y. On the contrary, lap swimming is a different animal. It is rhythmic, orderly, and my mind can go into neutral. I sometimes focus on the water silkily caressing my body, or on my form, or the number of laps. Sometimes I pray, sometimes I sing (only to myself, singing out loud while swimming is a recipe for drowning, bad plan!). Oftentimes I write this column in my head. After a half hour in the pool, I come out refreshed and energized. It can be euphoric, a natural high.
Wow, I have rambled on too long, writing about my passion tends to take wings and gets away from me. I hope this missive has triggered memories of your own childhood and maybe encouraged you to get into the water. Enjoy the summer, and swim. It’s not heaven, but it’s close.
