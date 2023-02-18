Times are getting tough. The old saying “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist” to know that people are starting to get really stressed out.
The business I work in bombards people on a daily basis with sometimes bad and very unpleasant news.
News that can keep people on edge.
The news has to be reported and it can’t be stopped. It is not fun some days to be a reporter reading through law enforcement calls.
It is difficult writing some of these stories because once in a great while we will know of the person or families suffering through great tragedies, that in some cases will affect the rest of their lives.
People that were once thriving and doing good in their lives, good responsible people. Throw in relationship issues, family problems and you’ve got a crisis.
How do we all manage to keep it together? I have no explanation or theory on that, but some do and some don’t keep their head above water.
Somewhere down the line they went off the track. It all got to be too much to handle.
They got mixed in with the wrong people, or bad situations and got stuck.
I can’t imagine or be in the mind of someone who has found themselves chemically dependent with one substance or another, or what even tempts them to take some of the substances they choose to ingest in the first place. But it is so sad to me. They are in a very dark place.
I can’t imagine the grief and sadness and helplessness they must feel when they wake up and realize the predicament they have put themselves in.
These people don’t need our judgment, they need support and help from the many resources that may be available to help.
A good place to start to get pointed in the right direction is Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response 1-800-223-4512 that serves adults & children in Clay, Otter Tail & Wilkin Counties.
They will meet you where you are at, which can be important sometimes if the person is initially reluctant to seek care.
Other resources include:
- Crisis Text line which which works throughout Minnesota, Crisistextline.org, then text “MN” to 741741 (standard data and text rates apply).
- MN Warmline Peer Support Connection (Local) (844) 739-6369,
- Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline (833) 600-2670,
- Fargo VA Healthcare System (800) 410-9723 ext. 3150 Mental Health and addiction counseling,
- Fargo Vet Center (701) 237-0942 Mental Health counseling services for Veterans
- St. Cloud VA Health Care System (320) 252-1670 ext. 6358 (intake) Rural Residential in-patient treatment program
- Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255 press “1” Text 838255
- SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders, call (800)-662-4357.
Just get help, before it’s too late.