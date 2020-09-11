School has started and it’s that time of year again for my annual column about smart state rankings and being safe around schools and school buses.
As always please be careful when driving near the schools or school buses as excited children may run into the street. School has not been in session since the pandemic hit so we have gotten used to not watching for children near the schools or school buses. Good advice is to take an alternate route to avoid the school all together or if you see a school bus just go the other way to give them plenty of space to be safe.
Since moving to Fergus Falls I have been pleased and impressed to see how well kept the schools in the area appear to be. That’s the beauty of the Midwest, we take pride in everything we do and it shows. With that in mind each year I like to check and see how smart our state (Minnesota) fares when compared to the rest of the nation.
According to safehome.org New Jersey is the smartest state in the Union. Rounding out the top five with New Jersey were Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Montana. Last place was Idaho preceded by Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and Louisiana.
Minnesota not surprisingly made the top 10 coming in right at No. 10. I personally believe we should have ranked higher, however, top 10 is good. For reference North Dakota came in at No. 12 and South Dakota came in at No. 41. It is surprising to see South Dakota coming in that low as they have traditionally been very similar to North Dakota when ranked previously.
I still believe we are lucky to have such fine schools for our children to attend. I’ve said it before and here it is again, we don’t know how good we have it here. Think about it, we send our kids to some of the best schools in the nation, tuition free. Like I have said in the past and continue to say, we’re lucky.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
