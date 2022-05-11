It’s time to show we care about our children

We say we love our little children and care about their families, but when it comes down to more than just saying it, do we really?
If we love children, why don’t we ensure they have safe, healthy, warm, nurturing environments – rather than just caring that a child care slot is available for them?
If we love children and need people to fill jobs, why don’t we support and better compensate the mostly women who care for and educate our children day in and day out, so others can go to those jobs?
If we care about the families of little children, why don’t we make sure that child care doesn’t cost more than college or a mortgage?
If our early care and educator professionals are helping build brains, why don’t we value them more by paying more?
If affordable, accessible child care allows other businesses to stay in business, why don’t we compensate early care and educators in a manner that reflects that belief? Just because early care and educators love children, does that mean we don’t have to compensate them well?
I think the answers are that it is easy to say we love little children and care about their families, but a heck of a lot harder to do what it takes to love, care for and better support those who care for and educate our youngest children.
Call your legislators today and tell them to prioritize and support child care. Call your legislators and tell them your personal child care stories as a parent or child care professional.
