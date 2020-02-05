I recently heard a comedian compare searching for a pet on “Pet Finder” to browsing dating websites. “Swipe, swipe, nope, nope, ummm, maybe!” Is it possible you are swiping right past your soul mutt without even realizing it? Sometimes we have a preconceived idea of what our ideal companion will look like but I would challenge you to “think outside the litter box.” You can’t possibly know how compatible you and/or your family will be with any animal by appearance only. You need to spend some time with the dogs and cats at your local shelter, get to know them and be patient for them to get comfortable with you before you will see their true personality. Oftentimes, a rescue animal that is confined and frightened will behave entirely different in the stressful shelter environment than they will in a calm and quiet home. When visiting the shelter pups one day, I encountered a tiny Chihuahua that was determined to bite my arm off and I actually found myself intimidated by 5 pounds of fluff. Long story short, I ended up bringing little “Boo” home to foster for the weekend and within a few hours, I had a completely different dog on my hands. In my home, Boo was the most affectionate, loving little rascal one could ever imagine.
When adopting a dog or cat there are several things you should consider:
1.) Almost all domestic dogs and cats thrive with a regular routine so be sure your home environment is as calm and structured as possible when welcoming a new pet. Help them adjust by setting up a quiet, comfy space away from any chaos.
2.) Pick a pet that fits your lifestyle. If your family loves to spend time outdoors, then an energetic dog may be good for you. Do you have the time it takes to train a puppy and are you ready to make a 10-15 year commitment to them? Or if you’d prefer to relax on the couch, maybe you should consider an older pet.
3.) Talk to our shelter staff and volunteers who may have insight into a dog or cats temperament in different situations. Spend time with your prospective pet, introduce them to all family members and if possible, take them for a walk before making a decision. Remember that no dog or cat will come to you as a “perfect pet” but almost all behaviors can be managed with love, patience and time.
One thing I can promise is that your investment will reap immeasurable rewards and unconditional love.
