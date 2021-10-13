Proverbs embed wisdom and give fluency in language and culture. The skill to grasp and ponder unfamiliar proverbs helps in school, work and life. We all know some basic ones like “a stitch in time saves nine” and “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink,” “strike while the iron’s hot.”
I want to share a proverb that might not be fully familiar to everyone — hopefully it is, though! “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
As COVID sends Idaho, Alaska and others into health care crises, let’s consider this proverb.
Prevention: Cure presents a comparatively low ratio of 1 to 16 (1 ounce vs 16 ounces) We could interpret this as if you could prevent a specific illness one time out of 16 it is worth it. That’s just 6.25% of the time. Agreed, especially if it’s deadly.
My nagging problem with this proverb, though, is that the ratio feels off, which could lead us to underestimate how valuable it is to prevent illness. So, let’s try updating this for COVID.
First of all it’s not an ounce of prevention. it would be: 0.5 milliliters (less than 1/50 of a fluid ounce!) of Moderna vaccine. This is variably worth: the cost of a positive test, time off work or school, harm to your health, isolation … ER visit, medical staff cost and time, their PPE — and costs of: ventilator and oxygen in use, ICUs/drugs/needles/IVs, resuscitation measures, emergency treatments for complications, long-term organ damage … all the way up to funeral arrangements.
When you put it that way, 0.5 milliliters of a free vaccine sounds like a really good deal, doesn’t it? But wait, let’s hear the other side: What is the actual cost of this “cure?” is it free? No.
Hospitalizations among the unvaccinated costs the system $2 billion. And that price tag is going to keep going up. That’s why the government has invested so much money in making sure everyone can get a free vaccine. It is worth it far more than 16 times over, to get us open again.
OK, so with COVID, 0.5 milliliters of prevention is worth a ton of cure, rounded up. The math supports that.
Now how often does this vaccine prevent illness? Fifty percent to 95% of the time! Moderna is holding at 95% effective against hospitalization and death from COVID delta variant. Fifty percent plus for any symptomatic infection. Pfizer is close behind, even though it needs a booster just to be sure it keeps working well. J&J is 96% effective against death and 77% effective against hospitalization in delta.
Through May 2021 (which means this includes some effects of vaccination), the estimated hospitalization rate was 5.1%.
So you might say, OK “this doesn’t quite match the 1 in 16” standard because your risk of being in hospital is so low. First of all, not everybody makes it to hospital before they die. Two, not being hospitalized doesn’t mean it’s easy to have or recover from. A recent U.K. study shows that up to 30% of all adult COVID patients develop long COVID. Three, if you have COVID you can spread it, so more people become at risk than just you.
The seven-day hospitalization stats among the states as of Sept. 28 makes this clear — Vermont (a high prevention state!) has just seven hospitalizations per 100,000 vs. 31 for North Dakota, 39 for Idaho, or 59 for West Virginia. Yep, that checks.
Now, forgoing prevention and getting a cure instead, well … if wishes were horses, beggars would ride. “A stitch in time saves nine.” If you sew a rip up right away, you can stop the tearing. If you don’t, it tears more and requires even more stitches. If that sounds familiar, this wisdom is why we masked and socially distanced. Just getting things slowed down enough to save lives with testing and vaccines.
Sure, we could have done better, gotten more stitches in time. Other countries did. But there’s no use crying over spilled milk. Here we go again, only with more dangerous variants out there than before. It’s time to get busy with that needle. As the saying goes, strike while the poker’s hot. (Or while the vaccine’s cold?)
The alternative? Forget leading a horse to water and hoping it’ll drink. We’re past that. As the Belgian proverb goes, “the horse must graze where it’s tethered.” Or as the English say, “you made your bed, now lie in it.”
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips moved from life near the Beltway to Minnesota, and to a new life as a writer with opinions.
