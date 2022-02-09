How many times have you found yourself waiting for the “right time” to tackle a certain task or dive into something new ... or end something that just isn’t fulfilling or beneficial anymore? How many times did you say, “it just isn’t the right time?” Or maybe, “When the time is right ... “
I find myself in that boat. Often. I’m in that boat now.
My life is busy. I won’t go into my daily schedule, but I will tell you that I have enough going on that saying “it isn’t the right time” has applied to more than just big decisions lately.
In the past week, I have waived off more than I care to admit because “it isn’t the right time.” I also have a growing to-do list of things that I would like to do, but I haven’t because — you got it — “it isn’t the right time.”
I even neglected filling out my planner which, if you know me, is never a good idea. I rely on my planner to keep me organized and when I fail to dedicate some time to getting it all filled out, I end up wasting more time trying to remember, forgetting and then having to duplicate work than I would have spent writing it all down in the first place. (Some day I will learn ...)
I have come to the conclusion that it will simply never be the right time to either start or stop something. Sometimes, a decision just has to be made you just need to do it.
I have an effective tool for time management (my planner), and I know how to use it effectively — so it’s about time I expand my horizons. Instead of using it for only keeping track of work and family’s functions, it’s time to start using it to schedule myself the things that I want to do with my time.
The ASL courses I have been wanting to take — I’m going to take them.
Spending more time working on my manuscript — I’m doing it.
Actually getting to spend time with my friends — it’s happening.
Reading the books that I want to read, just because I want to — I’m writing it down now!
It may seem ridiculous to schedule time for things that I want to do and find enjoyment in — but if I don’t, I will fill it in with all the extra things that pop up and that I agree to just because, at a glance, my planner doesn’t show that I have anything that must be done during that time.
There are instances where it truly just isn’t the right time for something to happen — like buying a vacation home in Maui or taking six months off work to backpack through Europe; but a lot of the time, I feel we are all guilty of saying it isn’t the right time when, if we are being honest with ourselves, is just a coverup.
I’ve said it isn’t the right time to do something, to myself, because I don’t want to tell someone no, even though that’s what I actually want to do. I’ve also said it isn’t the right time when the undertaking seems overwhelming or I don’t want to logically look at diving into something new. Sometimes, I’ve even said it isn’t the right time just because I was being lazy (and regretted it later.)
It will never be the right time, but it could be, if you let it. Make now the right time.