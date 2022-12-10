With the tree up and the house decorated, Eric and I decided it was time to relax and watch a traditional Christmas movie. His vote was “It’s a Wonderful Life,” with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. There is something about the story that people love. Ironically, the 1946 movie was nominated for several academy awards but never won even one. Eventually, it fell by the wayside as a good movie that was soon forgotten. Then in the 70’s there was a kerfuffle in the copyright renewal that eliminated the copyright and made the movie available to millions of people for free. It rose from obscurity to America’s best loved Christmas movie. I’m sure you have all watched it and for many of us, it is one of those traditions that have to be observed for all to be well with the holiday. While it was Director Frank Capra’s favorite movie, it never made him much money. Later on in life, Capra reported that although he didn’t make much money on the film, he was glad the world watches it and is honored by the love Americans have for his production. We enjoyed the movie, commenting throughout the film and discussing various scenes and actors.
