Apple crisp, apple pie, gallon bags of frozen apples ready for cooking, baked apples and apple butter. Apple season is soon upon us in Minnesota. Because of the warmer weather, we have a week or two to go before apples are ready to pick. Last year, our neighbor gave us a bushel of apples and my kitchen was full of the red fruit. I declared apple processing day at the Wilken residence. After completing routine chores, I wrestled all the necessary equipment and ingredients from their respective storage places: bags, jars, lids (a COVID induced shortage), freezer bags, apple peeler, various bowls and kettles, measuring utensils, rolling pin, ingredients, etc. You know the drill. After the prep, my kitchen looked like a disorganized rummage sale with every horizontal surface covered and a bushel of apples residing on the floor.
With Alexa playing music at volume 10, I found myself in apple heaven. The apples, although delicious, were a little too soft for my nifty apple peeler/corer machine. I had to resort to the old-fashioned tool… a paring knife. After attempting a hybrid strategy of slicing apples with the machine and finishing with a paring knife, the machine eventually gave way to the tiny handheld tool. Rolling out my pie crusts demonstrated to me alone that I was more than a little out of practice. A previously quick routine process became a more arduous task than I remembered. I did remember to pile the apples high because they shrink as the pie cooks. Time flew, and I was having fun.
Aromas of warm apples and cinnamon wafted from the oven, carrying with them memories of childhood and grandma. Mmm … mouthwatering. Suddenly, smoke and the pungent odor of burnt apples permeated the room as apple juices boiled over onto the bottom of the oven. I quickly placed a baking sheet under the pie to stop the spillage, but of course the damage was done. Finding a large floor fan to clear the air, I managed to add more clutter to an already crowded kitchen. Not even the cat could navigate in this mess. I set the baked pies on the crowded counter to cool. Beautiful! Since now more counter space was needed, I pushed things together, put ingredients away, and started a load of dishes. I moved on to preparing apples for freezing. After freezing several gallons of sliced and quartered apples, I found myself looking forward to the end of the project. I was running out of steam, but feeling a tremendous sense of accomplishment.
Never say die! Although very tired, I saved all the apple peelings and cores. Not a fan of wasting anything, I was determined to make apple butter from the scraps. Putting all the scraps together into a Dutch oven, I set it on the back of the stove to simmer. It was suddenly time to start supper. Wow, time flies, oh well, clear a path on the counter … toss dirty dishes quickly into the dishwasher, add soap and push the button — done. After a couple hours the apple scraps were tender and smelling wonderful. I pressed them through my grandmother’s food sieve, which is a conical shaped metal colander with a similarly shaped wooden pestle. Around and around it rolls with the apple mash flowing freely into the bowl below. Add sugar and cinnamon and slide it into the oven for one and a half hours, or longer … until it looks right. In the meantime, Eric came home from work, we ate, and I finished loading the dishwasher, clearing away the clutter as I worked.
My apple butter went into the canner to process for 10 minutes. It was getting late and Eric went to bed. I told him I would be up shortly, I needed to wait for the butter to finish and tidy up, it shouldn’t be too long. Liar! As I was unloading the dishwasher, disaster struck! My 2-quart glass measuring bowl bumped something and I heard a distinct pop. The next thing I knew, the bowl exploded into a million pieces. The only thing left was the 4 inches of handle I was holding. There was glass all over my clean dishes, the floor, the hallway and everywhere I looked. Armed with leather gloves, a broom and numerous paper bags, rags and a mop, I began the tedious job of picking up glass, wiping out the dishwasher, refilling it with clean but glass tainted dishes. I re-scrubbed the floor that had already been washed twice that day. After an hour of laborious cleaning, the mess was cleaned up.
By this time the apple butter had been removed from the canner and the jars were going “chink” as they sealed. Aah, music to my ears. The kitchen was clean, and the house smelled marvelous. The broken glass was safely in the trash, the freezer full of peeled apples, pies were in the fridge and my jars of tantalizing apple butter were all sealed. Exhausted but happy, I fell into bed at midnight. Apple processing was done.
This year, I canned pears instead of apples. The neighbor’s apple tree has very few apples. I am still looking for a replacement for my treasured 2-quart glass measuring bowl and apple season is rapidly approaching, are you ready?
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
