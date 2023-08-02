There are truths of the universe that simply cannot be refuted; and I am convinced that one of them is that time moves faster the older you get. (There is no room for logic in that statement!)
I am having a hard time believing that there is just over a month left until the kids are back in school, and only a few weeks until fall sports begin. I feel like the last day of school was two or three weeks ago, but before we know it, they will be back in the classroom and a grade level up. I'm not ready, but I am ...
Truth be told, the chaos of the school year isn't really much different than the chaos of the summer. We have sports practices and travel for games and when we don't, we are trying to fit in vacation and other fun things that we try to avoid during the school year, because being in class is important and that's where the kids need to be.
I've had a blast this summer. We kicked it off with vacation in the Colorado Springs area, which included so many fun things, like the WWII Aviation Museum, May Natural History Museum, hiking, pickleball, Space Discovery Center ... Two of the kids played summer soccer, which I have quickly learned that I rather enjoy. We have lounged at the pool and I have enjoyed my hammock and plenty of great books and outings ...
But I still can't believe that it's already August!
Looking back on it, I've done a lot so far this summer, but being busy just makes time go all that much faster.
I'm not especially good at sitting still unless I have a book in my hands, so staying busy really isn't a big deal (until I hit the point of exhaustion where I want to sleep for a week straight, ha!)
This year, I've been actively working on the concept of rest. I have an active mind and it's always going, so rest and relaxation are things that I'm just not very good at.
For me, this means more time reading with a pile of dogs. So far this year, I've read 39 books. I've also partially read a few then put then decided I wasn't going to bother finishing them.
My very favorite books of this year are "Fire Keeper's Daughter" and "Warrior Girl Unearthed," both by Angeline Boulley. These are YA fiction and while they can stand alone, the first takes place 10 years before the second, so I highly recommend reading them in order. (They are also great on audiobook!) Both of these titles are indigenous fiction in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, at Sugar Island Sault Ste. Marie. While these stories are fiction, they are based on experiences of the author and harsh realities faced by many tribes. I truly believe that these books could be enjoyed by a vast age range. They will live on my bookshelf and I will encourage the kids, my friends and my family members all to give them a read. (Side note: Have you read these books and found more great indigenous fiction? If so, please let me know!)
I have other suggestions too.
Do you like fantasy? I didn't believe that "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros would live up to the dragon-filled magical hype — but it does, and it's now becoming easier to get your hands on a copy! (The sequel comes out in November and I have it pre-ordered!)
Is a cross between crime and romance up your alley? Check out "Mad Honey" by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, but be prepared for some sensitive topics if you do dive into this one!
"The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-time Indian" by Sherman Alexie is controversial, to say the least, but it is one that I certainly will encourage everyone to read.
Heart-wrenching and beautiful? "The Christmas Box" by Richard Paul Evans is the ticket, and a very quick read.
Horrible and beautiful? "The Salt Grows Heavy" by Cassandra Khaw. Another quick read.
Historical fiction? "The Secret Life of Bees" by Sue Monk Kidd.
Fairytale spin off? "Heartless" by Marissa Meyer.
Sci-fi? "Velvet Dogma" or "Bone Chase" by Weston Ochse.
I could keep going, but I won't!
Here's to self-care and books!