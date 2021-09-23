After a week of hot weather while we were on vacation, I was looking forward to this week’s cooler weather. Hearing threats of a cold rainy Monday, I had visions of embracing a chocolate chip cookie day. Huh, you may ask? Let me explain. A chocolate chip cookie day is dark, cold and rainy. It’s one of those days for sleeping in, reading a book by the fire and making (and eating) chocolate chip cookies. I learned when I was a young teenager that this strategy helps to maintain good spirits on a gloomy day when the weather wants to overtake you with self-pity. Chocolate chip cookie day always puts a smile on my face because whether or not I have time and ingredients to make cookies, I love to think about the prospect of warm melting chocolate oozing from hot, fresh out-of-the-oven cookies made with dark brown sugar. Mmm … OK so if you don’t like chocolate, you may want to opt for snickerdoodle days, or some other mouthwatering temptation to lift your spirits in the gloom. You get the point.
However, having just arrived home after being away for more than two weeks, I had more important things to do than make cookies. Like laundry, finding homes for souvenirs and travel brochures, cleaning huge smelly litter boxes, removing multiple cat food and water containers, disposing of dead plants, and so on. Everything was unloaded to the spare bedroom or the kitchen counter. Nothing could happen until I found the counter top beneath the cargo, and the bed buried under suitcases and dirty clothes.
It’s a good thing I had the house clean before I left, to have to deal with returning home and a messy house would have put me into the depths of despair. I’m glad I didn’t have to return to work with all this mess. I remember well the days of going back to work the day after arriving home from a trip only to think what I really needed was a vacation day or two to recover. Been there? Done that? I am so thankful that I no longer have to report in to work, but that my work is right here at home.
It took most of Monday to find homes for all the stuff we returned with from our vacation and to get the laundry done. I have an unusual way of doing laundry. Since I learned many years ago that clothing lasts years longer if you do not dry them in the dryer, I fluff them for a few minutes in the machine and then drape most of it on drying racks. Shirts and pants go on hangers that hook on the shower rod. The result of this strategy is that my clothes last way beyond the point of being in style, but they consume my bathroom space for hours. In my previous house in town, I had a laundry room in the basement that included clotheslines for hanging damp apparel as well as clothing on hangers. If the laundry never grew legs and walked upstairs the entire family would migrate to the laundry room, make their selections of clothing from the line, and wander back upstairs to finish dressing. We don’t have a basement under our home, so Mr. Eric has to put up with laundry in the bathroom. The saint never complains.
It’s Wednesday afternoon and I am finally done organizing and putting things right. Today it is sunny and cool, but it’s not a chocolate chip cookie day. My list of to-dos continues. While we were gone, the outdoor plants died in the heat. It was by design that I left them unattended. I couldn’t see the point of paying someone to water them when I expected frost shortly after our return. So, there are 15 tomato pots and another half dozen dead plants to lay to rest. The neighbors probably think we’re decorating for Halloween with all the death in our yard. I hope to attack that project after I submit this story. Mr. Eric finished mowing. He doesn’t have the luxury of getting it done during the day, so after a long day of catching up at work he came home to mow an acre of grass. Aren’t we glad that we have grass, and that it’s green and growing again? He didn’t complain about mowing the grass or a bathroom full of laundry.
My plan for the rest of the week, after I finish this rambling account of recovery from vacation, I will begin to move forward with decorating the yard for fall. Pumpkins, gourds and corn stalks along with brightly colored chrysanthemums will soon replace the dead flowers in the yard and I will be able to embrace the coming season. Did you see the harvest moon on Tuesday night? It was spectacular. The harvest moon ushers in the fall season which begins today. But that is a whole ‘nother story.
How do you recover from a vacation? Do you allow yourself a day or two to regroup or do you jump right into your regular routine and catch as catch can? Either way, the tyranny of the shoulds does not go away on its own! I, for one, am thankful to have the time to gracefully slide into the old routine. All that being said, we had a fabulous vacation, but as always, it’s good to be home.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
