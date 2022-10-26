"How could you print that?"
"I thought you cared about this community!"
"Clearly, you lean left."
"Clearly, you lean right."
Ah, the joys of working in the media, where personal opinions take a backseat to the job at hand — sharing the news.
Political seasons are an interesting time for media personnel. We cover candidates whether or not our political view are in alignment.
When I first started in the industry, as an intern, we were in August of an election year. My very first newspaper assignment consisted of an address and a time. I had no idea what i was walking into — it was a political rally and the candidate's opposition was in attendance. A few days later, I was covering a candidate on the opposite side of the spectrum. Being new to the industry, I worked really hard on my articles and was pretty proud of the outcomes, regardless of if they aligned with the DFL or Republican alliances. Not being well-prepared for the backlash that occurs with any political reporting, I was pretty downtrodden when I got an outpouring of negative feedback on my articles. I was quickly reassured by those that were industry long-timers that "this is politics at the newspaper" and that I shouldn't take it personally.
Thankfully, not taking things personally was a lesson I learned early in my time in the media. People are passionate about their feelings and beliefs, and rightly so! After all, this is America! We have the right to our own opinions and we have the right to speak out about them.
Working for local, rural media, though — that is a different story! Yes, I have opinions. No, my opinions don't decide what is reported on. Not by a long shot! When it comes to my work, my opinions live in this column and, even then, I don't often share my opinions on hot button topics. (Sometimes I do, I just don't make a habit out of it.)
I take my job very seriously. I take sharing local news very seriously. If it constitutes as news, whether I like it or not, I will share it, because our community deserves to know what's going on. It isn't about me. It isn't personal. It's news.
Media personnel aren't robots. We do have feelings. We do have news assignments that just about kill us inside, because it isn't something that we want to share — but it is our responsibility to you to do so, even if you don't like it either ... so we do, and we take the brunt of the ire from the community and we just keep on keeping on, because it's our job.
So, to the supporters of all the political candidates this election season — yes, I have been accused of being in favor of the person you despise and altering the news in favor of one or the other; but while you may feel that I am conspiring against your candidate, the opposition's supporters feel that I'm conspiring in favor of your candidate. The bottom line is, I'm not conspiring for anyone.
If the bad news is about your friend, your neighbor or your candidate, it's still news. If the bad news is about the guy you don't like, your former mother-in-law or someone who has wronged you and the news brings you delight, it is also still news. They go hand-in-hand. The good comes with the bad.
I appreciate passionate opinions and, even when someone is intentionally trying to hurt my feelings because they don't like what one of my articles had to say, I appreciate that they care enough about local news to support local news, because local news is an important part of the community that I do, truly, care very much about.
Next time you're mad about something you read or watch, remind yourself: It isn't personal, it's news.