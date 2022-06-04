You finally got lucky at scratch off and decided to blow it on a tree. Well friend, there are a few things to think about when buying and planting a tree that may outlive you.
To start, be sure the tree is hardy here in zone 3B/4A. While the catalog tree may look good, you need to know what zone it was grown in and what guarantee they have for replacement. If it died the first time, who is to say it will thrive the next time? Also, those trees come bare root and may be in transit for a week. It will take them several years to catch up to a locally grown one that will come well rooted, potted and guaranteed to be for this zone. TIP: a smaller tree will catch up to a larger one in three years and is easier to plant.
Before you plant that tree, look up if there are wires overhead, the electric company will be in charge of how tall it will get. Their idea of a perfect under their wire tree is flat on top. UG! Next, pay attention to how wide and tall your tree will get. A tree that gets 50 feet tall will make your ranch house look like a toy. Don’t plant a tree that will be 30 feet wide 20 feet from your house. 40 feet away will make both of you happier and look better.
Now that you have your tree in hand, plant it properly. This is how the university tree specialists recommend you plant it. Dig a hole the same depth as the tree pot but 3 times as wide. Dump it out. If it is balled and burlapped, remove any wire and fabric. Now, make three or four vertical slices in the root ball. Spread the roots. You may have to remove some of the soil from the roots to do this properly. Fill the hole with the soil you just dug out to just BELOW the flare of the trunk. The top root should be only an inch or so below the soil line. Don’t amend the soil. Now water well to prevent air pockets. The tree will need an inch of water a week for the rest of its life. You may need to keep hand watering it for the next five years to ensure it gets enough water to live long and prosper.
Next step is mulching. You don’t want grass or weeds to fight the tree for food and water. Shredded bark works well as it doesn’t wash away as easily as bark chunks. Keep the mulch about four to six inches away from the trunk and to the edge of the drip line and about four inches deep. Mulch touching the bark can rot it. Mulch does three jobs. It keeps the soil moist and cool, smothers weeds and grass and deters the mice and voles from using your new baby for dinner. Voles love to winter under mulch, but when their sharp little noses hit the bare cold area around the trunks, their tiny little minds think, “I’ll just go back to bed and get lunch someplace warmer.”
To further protect your new baby, put a plastic tube around it in the fall. Or, you can wrap the trunk with tree wrap and surround it with wire. Both are to keep nibblers away from the bark and keep it from being sun scalded. Take all of this off in the spring to prevent the rising sap from heating up and cracking the bark. Now, grab a chair, a glass of lemonade and sit and enjoy the shade.