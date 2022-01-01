Over the course of my professional career, one of the small pleasures I get is the joy of visiting a gym/field/pitch for the first time. Whether it be a small town gym in rural America to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, there is always a ping of excitement, even butterflies at times. I consider it to be one of the little joys of working in sports.
Each place presents a different element. When you visit an older gym in a small town, there is so much history — old trophy cases and awards from events/tournaments that no longer exist, just a few rows of bleachers — a real throwback to the days of yore. Going to a school that has a long stretch of success, it’s fun to see all of the banners on the wall or hanging from the rafters. There tends to be a fair amount of character involved with some of the older gyms.
It is also a treat to experience a newer gym, as it provides a multitude of amenities to spectators and athletes alike. This past week, I was in Pelican Rapids for a holiday tournament. Since I had not been to the Pelican Rapids High School in over a decade, it was quite surprising to pull up and see their new addition. Upon walking into the facility, it was apparent that this was going to be a polished product, and it was. I won’t go into too much detail, but bravo Pelican Rapids.
There is also the gymnasium in Perham that opened up a few years ago, while I have only seen pictures of the place, it looks like a mecca for basketball.
Taking the next step up — college/professional — and seeing what money can do with stadiums has also been a treat. I've been fortunate enough to be able to be in immaculate press boxes. Obviously, US Bank Stadium is state of the art and their press area is jaw-dropping. It’s times like that where you are just thankful to be there and I probably look like a kid in the candy store.
In the end, it's the little things that make life go and I look forward to visiting more places both in the immediate area but also in the region.
