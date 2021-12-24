The late Burl Ives won the hearts of Americans in the early 1960s while singing the song, “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
This song is still popular today, and each holiday season I enjoy hearing Ives on the radio singing “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
In 1964 Ives was the voiceover as Sam the Snowman, narrator of the classic Christmas TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The following year Ives, 56 at the time, rerecorded the holiday hits he had sung during the TV special, but with more pop feel. He released these songs as singles for the 1965 holiday season, capitalizing on his previous success.
And, as the cliché goes, the rest is history,
For me personally, hearing Burl Ives singing on the radio before Christmas gives me a warm feeling. I surmise many others agree.
Ives served with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Irving Berlin’s “This is the Army,” an American wartime musical comedy film. Also in that movie was future U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
Several TV roles were offered to Ives during the 1960s and 1970s, which he accepted. TV commercials also came his way.
In 1989 Ives officially announced his retirement from show business, on his 80th birthday. He continued to do occasional benefit concert performances until 1993.
Ives died in 1995, just two months short of his 86th birthday.
Our love for Christmas lights
Also warming the hearts of area residents this time of year are Christmas light displays.
The decades of the 1950s and 1950s, for me personally, were the peak years for Christmas displays in Fergus Falls. Two areas in particular were noted for their holiday lights. They included the far end of West Summit Avenue and Linwood Court, north of Fir Avenue.
I remember the combined 900 and 1000 block of West Summit Avenue in Fergus Falls that was known for its wide array of Christmas lights.
Our family of me, my parents Roy and Claire Hintgen, and sisters Catherine and Mary knew many people who lived on this long block. We were just to the south at 930 W. Cavour Ave.
Linwood Court residents, like those at West Summit Avenue, took pride in being a great, close-knit neighborhood, especially with the annual Christmas light battle royal between the neighbors.
Residents of Linwood Court offered not only Christmas lights but also wire reindeer, Santas, elves, and stars propped up in the snow.”
One year Butch and Irene Larson decided to collect money and canned goods for good causes and dressed like the Clauses for many nights. Below-zero evenings were not uncommon, so it wasn’t all fun.
The number of cars, bumper to bumper, easily numbered in the hundreds for a couple of hours each night during the Christmas season at both Linnwood Court and West Summit Avenue.
Winters were tough in Dakota Territory
Our winters may be challenging but we have it easy compared to life on the northern Plains in the late 1800s.
North Dakota gained statehood in 1889. Before that, my great-grandparents farmed in what was then Dakota Territory near Mapleton, southwest of Fargo.
John and Mary McAuliffe emigrated from Ireland. Their daughter Nora, my grandmother, was the sixth of nine children.
Farmsteading nearby was Mary Dodge Woodward, a widow, and her two sons, Walter and Fred. Excerpts from Woodward’s diary became a book, “The Checkered Years,” recalling life on the prairie between 1884 and 1889.
Jan. 16, 1884 — “We stay in the sitting room near the stove most of the day, going into the kitchen just long enough to eat our meals. Tonight is cold and clear and the stars gleam as I have never seen them except in Dakota.”
Feb. 20, 1884 — “Sixteen degrees below zero and snowing hard. Walter started early for Fargo, with hearty horses pulling his bobsled. He returned home at 5 o’clock.”