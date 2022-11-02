When I parked my car outside Zackmann Studios on Otter Tail Road on the south side of Fergus Falls, I was staring at an outside wall holding metal pipes, plates, rods and geared wheels. But once inside, I saw the amazing sculptures father and son, Jeff and Carl, have created from those supplies of raw metal. To give you a visual understanding, go to www.zachmann.com and you will see a YouTube video of one of Jeff’s kinetic sculptures. Kinetic means moving, and as you watch the video you will see the design and engineering of the moving parts in action.
I sat down for a visit with Jeff and Carl and wanted to know more about their amazing ventures into metal sculpture. Father Jeff grew up in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis. His father was a diesel mechanic and his mother was an OBGYN nurse. He went to high school in New Brighton, MN, and graduated from Moorhead State University with a degree in art. He and his wife, Deborah, were married in 1981. They have two children, Carl and Kaila, and two grandchildren, James and Evander.
Jeff spent 15 years doing pottery before creating kinetic metal sculpture. He has become highly successful in that field of art. His work has been displayed at a number of venues including the prestigious Smithsonian Art Show in Washington, D.C.
I asked Jeff about the rewards of his work. He commented, “Making people smile. I like to think people who watch my sculpture come away a bit happier.” I asked him about working with his son, Carl. He said, “I love having my son working in the same studio. We think a lot alike and we can bounce ideas off each other. If I get particularly stuck on something, he generally has some ideas for me. I like to think I do the same for him.”
I wanted to learn more about his son, Carl. He is 40 years old — born here in Fergus Falls. After high school, he spent a year as a mechanical engineering student at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, before transferring to Minnesota State University Moorhead, as an art student in sculpture. He ended up graduating with a minor in art, and an Anthropology BA with an emphasis in Archaeology. He went on to get a Masters of Science in Historical Archaeology from Illinois State University in Normal, IL.
Carl’s working with metal goes way back. He learned how to weld when he was in middle school. He has been working full time with his dad since 2011. I asked him what he liked best about his work. He replied, “I love the challenge of building new pieces and building with my hands.” I wanted to know more about machine sculpture. He explained, “Machine sculpture is a type of kinetic sculpture that draws on the designs and motions of the Industrial Revolution.”
I asked Carl what it’s like working with his dad. He answered, “Like any father and son, we have our moments of conflict, but overall it is wonderful to work beside and with my father. He is one of the only people I have ever found who thinks the same way I do. I couldn’t have done this career without him.”
Well said, Carl. You and your dad have set a good example for all mothers and fathers. We should involve our youngsters in MAKING THINGS. There is no better way to develop the workings of a young mind.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
