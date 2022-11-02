Zachmanns

Carl and Jeff Zachmann with a wind sculpture Carl created for the city of Elk River, MN.

 Submitted

When I parked my car outside Zackmann Studios on Otter Tail Road on the south side of Fergus Falls, I was staring at an outside wall holding metal pipes, plates, rods and geared wheels. But once inside, I saw the amazing sculptures father and son, Jeff and Carl, have created from those supplies of raw metal. To give you a visual understanding, go to www.zachmann.com and you will see a YouTube video of one of Jeff’s kinetic sculptures. Kinetic means moving, and as you watch the video you will see the design and engineering of the moving parts in action.



