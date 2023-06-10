A few years ago I wrote about the dangers of jet skis and young kids and not much has changed since I wrote that … so I am writing it again. And let’s remember that there are boating laws in place to help keep us safe, unfortunately some people treat the laws as suggestions and that’s the problem.
One evening last week my wife, grandson and I were swimming at a sandbar on one of our local lakes. It was a beautiful evening and the water was a bit chilly but manageable. While we were there a jet ski approached with two small boys operating it. My grandson is nine and by the looks of these two boys on the jet ski they could not have been much older than ten years of age. They stopped by the sandbar to look around and then took off. If you are familiar with jet skis you know how fast they are. Thankfully the boys were wearing life jackets because that jet ski took off like a bullet. My thoughts quickly changed to wondering where the parents are of these two young boys. Even my grandson (keep in mind he is nine years old) said “those two are too young to be on that by themselves.” I was surprised he said that but then I realized that if he said it then I was spot on with my assessment. As we continued to enjoy our first swim outing of the summer season we could see the jet ski out there in the middle of the lake doing figure eights etc. I shrugged it off and thought to myself that those boys must know what they are doing and their parents must really trust them to not do anything stupid.
After a while we climbed back onto the pontoon and headed back home. When we arrived at the dock and were disembarking we saw the jet ski with the two young boys chasing down some geese that had landed on the water. This automatically made us upset and again my thoughts went to wondering where the parents are. The geese got away and were fine, however, that’s not the point. The point is allowing two young boys to be out on a very fast jet ski with no adult supervision is a bad idea and this is exactly how accidents happen.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard 40-50 people die each year and 600-700 people are injured each year on jet skis. We don’t want anything bad to happen on our lakes or anywhere else and following the boating laws is a step towards helping prevent avoidable tragedy. I took the liberty of looking up the Minnesota Boating Laws for personal watercraft for quick reference and here they are:
A quick check of Minnesota boating laws according to boat-ed.com shows that children less than 13 years of age may not operate a personal watercraft (PWC), even with an adult on board. Operators 13 years of age must have someone at least 21 years old on board, or a Watercraft Operator's Permit and be under visual supervision by someone at least 21 years old.
PWC operators 14 to 17 years old must have either someone at least 21 years old on board, or a Watercraft Operator's Permit. And motorboat operators 12 to 17 years old who wish to operate engines over 25 horsepower must have either a Watercraft Operator's Permit, or someone at least 21 years old on board within reach of the controls.
