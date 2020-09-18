The first TV presidential debate took place 60 years ago, on Sept. 26, 1960. Participating were the Democratic candidate, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts, and Vice President Richard Nixon, a California native.
An estimated 70 million Americans watched the first debate, held in Chicago, on mostly black and white television sets. Three more TV debates followed.
JFK, in the first debate, appeared confident and relaxed. Nixon, on the other hand, appeared to be tired and nervous. TV viewers in the Fergus Falls area, for the most part, agreed with this analysis.
Post-debate surveys showed that most of the TV audience thought that Kennedy won the first debate. A radio audience survey, however, showed that Nixon won the first debate.
Later, Nixon had the upper hand in the second and third TV debates. TV viewers and radio listeners, following the fourth and final debate in New York City, on Oct. 21, 1960, thought the debate was even between JFK and Nixon. Panelists were Walter Cronkite and John Chancellor.
The issue that dominated the presidential campaign 60 years ago was the rising Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. In Cuba, Fidel Castro had taken control in 1959 and became a close ally of the Soviet Union.
JFK, only 43 years old, won the election by a very close margin. In January 1961 he succeeded Dwight (Ike) Eisenhower as president of the United States.
In Fergus Falls the first presidential TV debates were of prime interest for attorney Tom Donoho and others of both parties.
Donoho, scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 312, told his scouts that he always was interested in debates, dating back to his law school days. “I wouldn’t miss any of these Kennedy-Nixon debates,” he told troop members, me included.
The impact of those first TV debates, 60 years ago, was profound.
“Politicians, careful to avoid Nixon’s pitfalls, have stressed style as well as substance in recent decades,” says political analyst Greg Botelho.
Nixon ran for governor of California in 1962 but lost the election to incumbent Pat Brown. Most people thought this was the end of Nixon’s political career.
He turned the tables, however, and in 1968 won the Republican nomination for president. Nixon, in the general election, defeated Minnesota’s Hubert Humphrey, the vice president in the Lyndon Johnson administration.
“You never could count Nixon down and out,” said Fergus Falls businessman and Republican Bob Allison.
I always thought that Nixon was one of the smartest men in politics. Sadly, he also suffered from paranoia. This led to Watergate and his departure from office in 1974.
On a positive note, I always have appreciated that Richard Nixon and his predecessor, Dwight Eisenhower, stayed at Glendalough near Battle Lake in the 1950s, long before Glendalough became a state park.
Trump, Biden to debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in the first of three presidential debates on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Additional debates will be held on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will debate on Oct. 7.
All three presidential debates, as well as the vice-presidential debate, will be 90 minutes long.
Moderator for the first presidential debate, starting at 8 p.m. central time, will be Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday. The location will be Cleveland.
The second and third presidential debates will be held in Miami and Nashville. The vice presidential debate will be held in Salt Lake City.
Polls show that fewer than 10% of likely voters will change their minds while watching the presidential debates. Still, millions of Americans will tune in to hear what Trump and Biden have to say about the issues of the day.
Coordinating these events is the Commission on Presidential Debates. The predecessor, until the 1980s, was the League of Women Voters.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
