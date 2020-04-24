President John F. Kennedy was the first United States president to hold live TV news conferences. He held 64 press conferences, an average of one every 16 days, from January 1961 until his tragic death in November 1963.
Most of those press conferences were held in the spacious state department auditorium which could hold up to 300 people in the nation’s capital.
A typical press conference ran for about an hour, in midafternoon, allowing time for the major TV networks to prepare news reports from what was discussed.
One of those early evening news shows was the NBC’s “The Huntley-Brinkley Report,”
anchored by Chet Huntley in New York and David Brinkley in Washington, D.C.
As kids, many of us could catch the end of some of JFK’s TV press conferences, after school, before the press briefings ended close to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time.
Back then the population of the United States was 180 million people. On average, an estimated 18 million viewers watched JFK’s press conferences.
Kennedy would open each press conference with updates on economic stimulus, foreign affairs, U.S. defense, voting rights and other topics.
Kennedy was at ease with news men and women and was well prepared when he took questions from several reporters.
In a 1962 interview, JFK said, “There isn’t any doubt that I could not do my job as president in a free society without a very, very active press.”
Polls showed that viewers had a 91% favorable impression of JFK’s press conference performances.
President Kennedy also had humor during his news conferences.
Asked a reporter in July 1963, “The Republican National Committee recently adopted a resolution saying you and your administration were pretty much a failure. How do you feel about that?”
Replied JFK, “I assume it passed unanimously.”
Twins broadcaster had ties to Pelican Rapids
Minnesota Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer, who spent much of his childhood in Dumont, south of Wheaton, also had ties to Pelican Rapids.
Dick’s father was a minister and his parents later retired to Pelican Rapids.
I am reading Dick’s new book via Amazon. It’s a great read thus far.
In the late 1980s the Twins Winter Caravan was enroute from Detroit Lakes to Fergus Falls. Bremer and Kirby Puckett made a quick stop in Pelican Rapids to visit Dick’s parents, Clarence and Eleanora.
Dick and his wife, Heidi, attend the same church at St. Michael-Albertville, southeast of St. Cloud, as do 1963 and 1964 Fergus Falls High School grads Ken and Katherine Beamish Kothe.
“Back in 1977-78 Dick’s dad and I were on the board of directors of Lutheran Island Camp near Henning,” Kothe said. “Heidi’s dad, Maynard Larson, was a member of my church in St. Cloud when I was a pastor there about five years ago.”
One of Maynard’s sons, Eric, was an assistant baseball coach to Fergus Falls native Steve LeGrand. That’s when, in 1976, St. Cloud played in the American Legion World Series.
Bremer’s book has 108 short stories, one for every stitch on a baseball. Thus the title, “My Life in Stitches with the Minnesota Twins.”
Musicians sing for good causes
It was great to see performers such as Elton John, J Lo and Mick Jagger perform as part of the Lady Gaga “One World Together at Home” musical on Saturday evening, April 18.
We appreciate that money was raised for health care providers and first responders, along with the World Health Organization.
I remember listening to Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones singing “Get off of My Cloud” when driving over to Everdell in the mid-1960s, after school, to hunt pheasants at the Sharp farm.
That farm, located between Foxhome and Breckenridge, was owned by the parents of Gene Mjelde, wife of my cousin and the late Sonny Mjelde.
Jagger is still going strong 55 years later.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
