The other day a quote from the late John F. Kennedy came to mind, “Let us never negotiate out of fear, but let us never fear to negotiate.”
I thought about that quote as it applies to the current gun debate. To me, seven key words define this issue.
Strict proponents of the Second Amendment say “enforce the laws already on the books.”
Those who seek change say “enhance the laws already on the books.”
JFK, were he still with us today, would likely say, “discuss the laws already on the books.”
The reality, however, is that for many lawmakers even discussing this issue is a nonstarter. Never mind that close to 75% of Republicans and Democrats alike are open to enhancement of background checks.
To that end, more Americans want members of both parties to debate this issue through the democratic process. There is a critical need to address why people who should not possess firearms obtain them.
Breakdowns in sharing information from one agency to another about potentially dangerous individuals need to be addressed.
Donald Trump, meeting with reporters about 4 p.m. one day in 2018, said he was open to enhanced background checks. That very evening he met with leaders of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the White House. The next morning Trump’s plan to pursue enhanced background checks was off the table.
Trump, to his credit, did by executive order in 2018, ban the use of bump stocks following the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed and hundreds were wounded.
Bump stocks are attachments that allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger.
The U.S. Supreme Court later upheld Trump’s bump stock ban following an appeal from owners of the device and gun rights groups.
One of those wounded in the Vegas shooting was the grandson of a retired Fergus Falls teacher. He had several surgeries on one of his legs. Recovery took close to 14 months before he could return to work at a repair shop for classic cars in Southern California.
Prior to the onset of COVID-19, some county boards in Minnesota passed resolutions designed to prevent counties from enforcing certain gun-control measures that some residents believe are contrary to the Second Amendment.
Two of those measures are expanded background checks and red flag laws. Those two measures have been approved by the Minnesota House but not in the state Senate.
Only 22 states require background checks for private sales of firearms, usually through a licensed intermediary.
“There is solid research that gaps in the background check system for private transfers facilitates illegal gun transfers,” says the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.
Sadly, many state legislators and Congressional members say that even discussions about enhanced background checks and red flag laws are nonstarters. Even the words of JFK, calling for doing what’s right and in the best interests of U.S. citizens, would not change their minds.
Remembering Roger Maris
Sixty years ago this month, in April 1961, Fargo’s Roger Maris began a journey that resulted in the New York Yankees slugger breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record.
Local fans of Maris took the opportunity to see Roger play with the Yankees at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. It was in that stadium where the Minnesota Twins, in 1961, played in their inaugural season.
Maris played in seven World Series, five with the Yankees and two with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the American League MVP in 1960 and 1961 and was a gold glove winner as an outfielder.
Maris made seven all-star game appearances during his 12-year major league career. He retired with his family to Florida. In 1985 Maris died of cancer at 51. His funeral and burial were held in Fargo.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
